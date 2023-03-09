Bank Hapoalim B M : Presentation - 2022 Annual Financial Review
03/09/2023 | 02:32am EST
2022 Annual Financial Review
2
2022 Annual Financial Review
Dov Kotler, CEO
Opening & strategy
Ram Gev, CFO
Financials
2022 Annual Financial Review
This presentation includes condensed information and selected data from Bank Hapoalim's 2022 annual financial results.
This presentation is not a substitute for the Bank's 2022 Annual Financial Statements, which include the full financial information, including forward- looking information. The financial statements are available on the
Bank's website at www.bankhapoalim.com - Investor Relations/Financial Information.
Some of the information in this presentation that does not refer to historical facts constitutes forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law.
Forward-looking statements regarding the Bank's business, financial condition and results of
operations, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Such forward looking statements, include, but are not limited to, product demand, pricing, market acceptance, changing economic conditions, risks in product and technology development and the effect of the Bank's accounting policies, as well as certain other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Bank's filings with the securities authorities.
Data relating to business segments is presented according to "operating segments based on
management approach" as disclosed in note 28A in the bank's annual report.
3
Special items in ROE and net profit refer to provision made in relation to the investigation of the US authorities and related legal proceedings, the effect of the closure of the Bank's private
banking activities overseas, loss/profit from the separation from Isracard, and loss from impairment relating to Bank Pozitif. Special items in expenses refer to provisions made in relation to the investigation of the US authorities and related legal proceedings, and the effect of the closure of the Bank's private banking activities overseas.
4
2022 Annual Financial Review
Dov Kotler, CEO
Opening
2022 Annual Financial Review
5
14.8%
Substantial positive jaws
Total income vs. total expenses evolution
11.8%
NIS million
17,920
Net profit
NIS million
6,532
4,914
2022
2021
13,774
13,208
14,392
12,577
13,176
Total income
Total
7,433
7,948
7,704
7,487
7,753
7,972
expenses
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Note: Excluding special items, net profit for 2021 totaled NIS 4,957 million (ROE of 11.9%). In addition, total expenses in previous years are excluding special items.
