  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  Bank Hapoalim B.M.
  News
  7. Summary
    POLI   IL0006625771

BANK HAPOALIM B.M.

(POLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-07
31.95 ILS   -0.78%
02:32aBank Hapoalim B M : Presentation - 2022 Annual Financial Review
PU
01/31Bank Hapoalim B M : S&p rating
PU
01/26Bank Hapoalim B M : Fitch Affirms Bank Hapoalim Long-Term IDR at 'A' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'
PU
Bank Hapoalim B M : Presentation - 2022 Annual Financial Review

03/09/2023 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Annual Financial Review

2

2022 Annual Financial Review

Dov Kotler, CEO

Opening & strategy

Ram Gev, CFO

Financials

2022 Annual Financial Review

This presentation includes condensed information and selected data from Bank Hapoalim's 2022 annual financial results.

This presentation is not a substitute for the Bank's 2022 Annual Financial Statements, which include the full financial information, including forward- looking information. The financial statements are available on the

Bank's website at www.bankhapoalim.com - Investor Relations/Financial Information.

Some of the information in this presentation that does not refer to historical facts constitutes forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law.

Forward-looking statements regarding the Bank's business, financial condition and results of

operations, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Such forward looking statements, include, but are not limited to, product demand, pricing, market acceptance, changing economic conditions, risks in product and technology development and the effect of the Bank's accounting policies, as well as certain other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Bank's filings with the securities authorities.

Data relating to business segments is presented according to "operating segments based on

management approach" as disclosed in note 28A in the bank's annual report.

3

Special items in ROE and net profit refer to provision made in relation to the investigation of the US authorities and related legal proceedings, the effect of the closure of the Bank's private

banking activities overseas, loss/profit from the separation from Isracard, and loss from impairment relating to Bank Pozitif. Special items in expenses refer to provisions made in relation to the investigation of the US authorities and related legal proceedings, and the effect of the closure of the Bank's private banking activities overseas.

4

2022 Annual Financial Review

Dov Kotler, CEO

Opening

2022 Annual Financial Review

5

14.8%

Substantial positive jaws

Total income vs. total expenses evolution

11.8%

NIS million

17,920

Net profit

NIS million

6,532

4,914

2022

2021

13,774

13,208

14,392

12,577

13,176

Total income

Total

7,433

7,948

7,704

7,487

7,753

7,972

expenses

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Note: Excluding special items, net profit for 2021 totaled NIS 4,957 million (ROE of 11.9%). In addition, total expenses in previous years are excluding special items.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Hapoalim BM published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16 215 M 4 515 M 4 515 M
Net income 2022 5 683 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,53x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 42 712 M 11 894 M 11 894 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 8 535
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Duration : Period :
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,95 ILS
Average target price 41,52 ILS
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dov Kotler Chief Executive Officer
Ram Gev Chief Financial Officer
Ruben Krupik Chairman
Eti Ben-Zeev Head-Development
Dalia Lev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK HAPOALIM B.M.0.73%11 894
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%149 462
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.29%67 402
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.87%50 815
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.55%48 479
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.83%42 116