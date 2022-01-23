Bank Hapoalim B M : Standard & Poor Affirmed the bank rating Under Revised FI Criteria

January 20, 2022

We have reviewed our ratings on three Israeli banks under our revised "Financial Institutions Rating Methodology".

We have affirmed the ratings on these banks, and the outlooks are unchanged.

MILAN (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2022--S&P Global Ratings today said that it has affirmed its issuer and issue credit ratings on the following three Israeli banks. The affirmations follow a revision to our criteria for rating banks and nonbank financial institutions and for determining a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) (see "Financial Institutions Rating Methodology," published Dec. 9, 2021 and "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2021). The affirmations include:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BNHP) (A/Stable/A-1)

(A/Stable/A-1) Bank Leumi le-Israel (Leumi) (A/Stable/A-1)

le-Israel (Leumi) (A/Stable/A-1) Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (Mizrahi) (A-/Positive/A-2)

Our outlooks on the banks are unchanged.

Our assessments of economic risk and industry risk in Israel also remain unchanged at '3' and '4', respectively. These scores determine the BICRA and the anchor, or starting point, for our ratings on financial institutions that operate primarily in that country. The trends we see for economic risk and industry risk remain stable.

In addition, the stand-alone credit profiles of these banks, and our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary external support, remain unchanged under our revised criteria.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BNHP)

The ratings reflect BNHP's leading position in the supportive Israeli economy and its sound capital position. We also factor in the bank's large and granular deposit base and ample stock of liquid assets. At the same time, in line with domestic peers, the ratings remain constrained by the bank's higher concentration than its international peers, reflecting the relatively concentrated nature of the local economy, as well as its sensitivity to risks from its high exposure to real estate. The ratings also factor in our view that Israel (AA-/Stable/A-1+) would provide extraordinary support to the bank in the event of financial distress.