    POLI   IL0006625771

BANK HAPOALIM B.M.

(POLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-28
31.72 ILS   +2.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel's Bank Hapoalim freezes mortgage rates for hard-hit homeowners

01/01/2023 | 05:48am EST
JERUSALEM, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim will not pass on to customers the central bank's next increase to interest rates, it said on Sunday, citing the struggles of homeowners faced with higher mortgage payments amid a broad spike in the cost of living.

The Bank of Israel has raised its benchmark interest rate to 3.25% from 0.1% since April, resulting in a steep rise in mortgage payments even before a further increase expected on Monday to a 14-year high of 3.75%.

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest banks, said customers who have difficulty making mortgage payments will not have to pay extra and that it will leave the prime rate for them at 4.75% for now.

The move is valid for one year for existing customers that have a mortgage linked to the prime rate and meet a number of criteria, the bank said.

Hapoalim Chief Executive Dov Kotler put the number of customers who would benefit from the freeze at more than 10,000.

In November Moshe Gafni, the head of the Israeli parliament's powerful finance committee, criticised a wave of central bank increases to interest rates and proposed legislation to shield mortgages.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron responded with a warning to lawmakers not to interfere with monetary policy decisions, arguing that "magic solutions" they proposed to blunt the impact of rate hikes would hurt the weakest sectors of the economy.

Gafni on Sunday welcomed Hapoalim's move and called on other banks to do the same. ($1 = 3.5177 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK HAPOALIM B.M. 2.39% 31.72 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Financials
Sales 2022 16 215 M 4 611 M 4 611 M
Net income 2022 5 683 M 1 616 M 1 616 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,66x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 42 404 M 12 059 M 12 059 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 8 535
Free-Float 94,3%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,72 ILS
Average target price 41,32 ILS
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Managers and Directors
Dov Kotler Chief Executive Officer
Ram Gev Chief Financial Officer
Ruben Krupik Chairman
Eti Ben-Zeev Head-Development
Dalia Lev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK HAPOALIM B.M.0.00%12 059
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%145 258
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.00%67 873
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.0.00%52 981
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.31%48 495
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.00%45 668