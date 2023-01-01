Israel's Bank Hapoalim freezes mortgage rates for hard-hit homeowners

JERUSALEM, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim
will not pass on to customers the central bank's next
increase to interest rates, it said on Sunday, citing the
struggles of homeowners faced with higher mortgage payments amid
a broad spike in the cost of living.
The Bank of Israel has raised its benchmark interest rate
to 3.25% from 0.1% since April, resulting in a steep
rise in mortgage payments even before a further increase
expected on Monday to a 14-year high of 3.75%.
Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest banks, said customers
who have difficulty making mortgage payments will not have to
pay extra and that it will leave the prime rate for them at
4.75% for now.
The move is valid for one year for existing customers that
have a mortgage linked to the prime rate and meet a number of
criteria, the bank said.
Hapoalim Chief Executive Dov Kotler put the number of
customers who would benefit from the freeze at more than 10,000.
In November Moshe Gafni, the head of the Israeli
parliament's powerful finance committee, criticised a wave of
central bank increases to interest rates and proposed
legislation to shield mortgages.
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron responded with a warning
to lawmakers not to interfere with monetary policy decisions,
arguing that "magic solutions" they proposed to blunt the impact
of rate hikes would hurt the weakest sectors of the economy.
Gafni on Sunday welcomed Hapoalim's move and called on other
banks to do the same.
($1 = 3.5177 shekels)
