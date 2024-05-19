Bank Leumi to Report 1Q 2024 Financial Results

on May 28, 2024

(TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 19, 2024) Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) announced today that it will release its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day at 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10 AM (EST) to discuss the results.

Ms. Hagit Argov, Head of the Finance Division, will host the call together with Mr. Omer Ziv, Deputy CEO and Head of the Capital Markets Division, followed by Q&A.

To access the conference call please use one of the numbers below (no passcode required):

Israel 03-9180610 UK 0-800-917-9141 US & Canada 1-866-527-8676 All other locations +972-3-918-0610

Please allow sufficient time for registration.

The conference call and webcast will make use of a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA) and on the Leumi website under Investor Relations.

An archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the publication of results.

For more information visit the investor relationspage on our website or contact Michael Klahr, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at investorrelations@bankleumi.co.il

The conference call and webinar does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.