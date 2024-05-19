)"קנבה"( מ"עב לארשיל ימואל קנב
2024 יאמב 19
דובכל
דובכל
ךרע תוריינ תושר
ךרע תוריינל הסרובה
www.magna.isa.gov.il
www.maya.tase.co.il
,נ.א.ג
31.3.2024 םויל ימואל קנב לש יפסכה חודה אשונב הדיעו תחישל עגונב העדוה:ןודנה
תוחודה" :ןלהל( 31.3.2024 םויל יפסכה חודה תא םסרפל קנבה דיתע ,28.5.2024 -ה ,ישילש םויב
.)"םייפסכה
:האבה תבותכב ,קנבה רתאב הייפצל תונימז ויהי ,קנבה לש תויפסכה תואצותה
הסרובה רתאבו )א"נגמ( ךרע תוריינ תושר לש הצפהה רתאב ןכו )תירבעב( www.bankleumi.co.ilרתאב אוה םג הייפצל ןימז היהי םייפסכה תוחודה לש תילגנאל םוגרתה .ביבא-לתב ךרע תוריינל
.קנבה לש טנרטניאה
תחיש"( םייפסכה תוחודה ןיינעב הדיעו תחיש קנבה םייקי )לארשי ןועש( 17:00 העשב ,םוי ותואב
.השיג דוקב ךרוצ ןיא .03-918-0610 :הדיעווה תחישב תופתתשהל ןופלטה רפסמ .)"הדיעווה
תחיש תליחת ינפל ,הייפצל הנימז היהת רשא ,תילגנאב תגצמב הוולמ היהת הדיעווה תחיש ,ףסונב תוריינ תושר לש הצפהה רתאב ןכו ,יפסכ עדימ תחת ,םיעיקשמ ירשק ףדב קנבה רתאב ,הדיעווה
.ביבא-לתב ךרע תוריינל הסרובה רתאבו )א"נגמ( ךרע
הדיעווה תחיש לש המויק רחאל דחא םיקסע םוי ,הנזאהל הנימז היהת ,הדיעווה תחיש תטלקה
.www.bankleumi.co.il:תבותכב ,קנבה רתאב םיעיקשמ ירשק ףדב
לארשימ ןה םיעיקשמל ,ליבקמב ,תופתתשה רשפאל תנמ לע תאזו ,תילגנאב ךרעית הדיעווה תחיש
.ל"וחמ ןהו
עדימ תוברל ,קנבה לש םייפסכה תוחודלו םיידיימה תוחודל ףילחת הווהמ הניא הדיעווה תחיש
.םהב לולכה דיתע ינפ הפוצה
,בר דובכב
מ"עב לארשיל ימואל קנב
:י"ע
תיאנובשחהו תיסנניפה הביטחה שאר ,בוגרא תיגח
Bank Leumi to Report 1Q 2024 Financial Results
on May 28, 2024
(TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 19, 2024) Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) announced today that it will release its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
A conference call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day at 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10 AM (EST) to discuss the results.
Ms. Hagit Argov, Head of the Finance Division, will host the call together with Mr. Omer Ziv, Deputy CEO and Head of the Capital Markets Division, followed by Q&A.
To access the conference call please use one of the numbers below (no passcode required):
Israel
03-9180610
UK
0-800-917-9141
US & Canada
1-866-527-8676
All other locations
+972-3-918-0610
Please allow sufficient time for registration.
The conference call and webcast will make use of a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA) and on the Leumi website under Investor Relations.
An archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the publication of results.
For more information visit the investor relationspage on our website or contact Michael Klahr, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at investorrelations@bankleumi.co.il
The conference call and webinar does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.
