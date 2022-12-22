Bank Leumi Le Israel B M : Fitch Affirms Bank Leumi at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The bank's Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a-'.

22 DEC 2022

Fitch Affirms Bank Leumi at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings - London - 22 Dec 2022: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The bank's Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a-'.

Key Rating Drivers

Support Drives Ratings: Leumi's IDRs reflect Fitch's view of a very high probability that Israel (A+/Stable/F1+) would provide support to the bank, if needed. Fitch assesses Israel's ability and propensity to support Leumi as very high, particularly given the bank's systemic importance in the country, with about 30% of banking system assets.

Strong Domestic Franchise: The VR reflects Leumi's strong universal banking franchise in Israel, modest risk appetite, sound funding and liquidity and adequate capitalisation. It also reflects Fitch's view that asset quality will remain resilient and profitability will continue to improve, supported by loan growth and the higher interest rate environment.

Diversified Business Model: Leumi is the largest bank by total assets in Israel with a stable and diversified business model. It is a universal bank that provides a wide range of retail, commercial, capital market and private banking services, with good domestic market shares across these segments. Leumi's strong franchise, including its position as market leader in key retail products, provides the group with considerable pricing power. The sale of its US subsidiary, Leumi USA, to Valley National Bancorp is consistent with its peers reducing international operations in recent years.

Market Risk Appetite Above Domestic Peers: Leumi's market risk exposure in the banking book is in line with domestic peers and appropriately controlled by internal risk limits. However, the bank is also exposed to market risk from equity investments in non-financial companies made through Leumi Partners, which at end-2021 amounted to about 9.5% of the consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, although we expect this to remain broadly stable.

Sound Asset Quality: Leumi's impaired loans decreased to 0.6% of gross loans at end-September 2022, partly benefiting from high loan growth this year, particularly in mortgages. We expect higher loan impairment charges next year as the loans season. Asset quality will also be affected by higher interest rates and high inflation (albeit lower than many other countries), but due to sound underwriting and Israel's resilient operating environment we expect the impaired loans ratio to remain below 1.5% over the next two years.

Strong Profitability: Leumi's operating profit has benefited from an increase in net interest income due to the strong loan growth (+11.7%) and improving margins due to increasing interest rates in