Bank Leumi Le Israel B M : Ratings Affirmed On Three Israeli Banks On Solid Domestic Economic Performance

Ratings Affirmed On Three Israeli Banks On Solid Domestic Economic Performance

dividend payments, and, to a lesser extent, asset repricing, following the peak of the pandemic.

Bank Hapoalim B.M.

The rating affirmation reflects our view of the bank's strong capitalization and the resilient economy where it operates. We expect the strong lending expansion experienced over the past

12-18months--with the loan book expanding by about 19% since the end of 2020--to slow down in line with the sector and the loans to progress by about 6% per year on average by end-2024. We expect lending expansion and growing interest rates to support revenue. The bank reported that a parallel 100 bps interest rate increase would lift its net interest income (NII) by about 15% compared to 2021. Rising inflation will also contribute since a portion of the balance is linked to the consumer price index (CPI). Higher revenue will help absorb increasing costs and a gradual normalization of the cost of risk toward an average of 20 bps-25 bps per year in the next two years from about 102 bps cumulative release in 2021 and Q1 2022. As such, we expect our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to stay at about 10.3%-10.8% at end-2024 from 10.4% at end-2021. In our forecast, we factor in an approximate 35%-40% payout ratio over the next three years.

Although there are risks associated with the domestic large construction and real estate exposures, accounting for 20.9% of total domestic loans as of end-March 2022, we think the bank-controlled loan to value (LTV) and strong demand for residential housing, where about 51.7% of the corporate portfolio is concentrated, is containing the risks.

Outlook

The stable outlook on BNHP reflects our view that the bank's business, financial, and risk profiles will remain broadly stable over the next two years. We expect the bank's RAC ratio to remain above 10% in the medium term, with the nonperforming loan ratio remaining broadly in line with the system average, at about 1.5%-2.0% by 2024.

Downside scenario: Rating pressure could emerge if the Israeli economy, particularly the real estate sector, markedly deteriorated. Such weakening could stem from an abrupt readjustment of the local real estate market, economic stress amid the deteriorating global economic outlook, or a pronounced escalation in local geopolitical turbulence. Rating pressure could also emerge if higher-than-anticipated growth put pressure on capital or if we anticipated it could bring asset quality deterioration.

Upside scenario: Although unlikely during our two-year outlook period, we could upgrade BNHP if economic and operating conditions in Israel improved, in turn improving the bank's risk profile. This could happen if we observed lower concentration toward real estate sector and banks show better profitability than peers', for example.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

The rating affirmation reflects the resilient economy where the bank operates and its adequate financial flexibility. The bank recently completed an Israeli new shekel 2.7 billion capital increase, which supports our view of its strong capitalization. We also note that the bank's improving revenue generation will help it to improve its RAC ratio to about 10.4%-10.9% by end-2024 from 9.4% at end-2021. At the same time, we acknowledge that Leumi's capitalization is more volatile than peers', with a large portfolio of long-term securities valued at mark to market and large