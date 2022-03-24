Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUMI   IL0006046119

BANK LEUMI LE- ISRAEL B.M.

(LUMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

In first for Israeli banking, Leumi to enable crypto trade

03/24/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank Leumi in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Bank Leumi will become the first Israeli bank to enable cryptocurrency trading, its digital platform Pepper Invest said on Thursday after partnering with U.S. blockchain firm Paxos.

It said the new service will allow Pepper Invest customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies -- limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum, for now -- in transactions worth at least 50 shekels ($15.49).

The statement gave no launch date, saying regulatory approval is pending. Leumi is one of Israel's two largest banks.

"Pepper will collect tax according to the guidelines of the Israeli Tax Authority so that customers will not need to manage tax complexities," it said, adding that the service will also eliminate the risks of downloading a digital wallet.

($1 = 3.2272 shekels)

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 2.57% 39940 Real-time Quote.-4.49%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.24% 42904.1 End-of-day quote.-10.12%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.11% 0.07054 Real-time Quote.-11.14%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.11% 0.07054 Real-time Quote.-11.14%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 2.35% 2817.6 Real-time Quote.-15.17%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 2.25% 3037.3 End-of-day quote.-19.37%
All news about BANK LEUMI LE- ISRAEL B.M.
02:24pIn first for Israeli banking, Leumi to enable crypto trade
RE
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
03/09BANK LEUMI LE ISRAEL B M : Investors presentation- december 31, 2021 financial results pre..
PU
03/09Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/09Bank Leumi Le- Israel B.M. Approves Dividend Distribution
CI
03/08Valley National Bancorp Gets Final Regulatory Approvals for Pending Acquisition of US U..
MT
01/14Financial Stocks Trimming Friday Losses Near Close
MT
01/14Valley National Bancorp Gets Shareholder Approval for Pending Acquisition of Bank Leumi..
MT
01/04Valley National Bancorp Gets Approval From New York Fed, OCC for Bank Leumi Le-Israel's..
MT
2021BANK LEUMI LE- ISRAEL B.M. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 569 M 4 824 M 4 824 M
Net income 2021 5 816 M 1 802 M 1 802 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
Yield 2021 4,48%
Capitalization 51 752 M 16 062 M 16 034 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 740
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BANK LEUMI LE- ISRAEL B.M.
Duration : Period :
Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK LEUMI LE- ISRAEL B.M.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,62 ILS
Average target price 37,90 ILS
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chanan Friedman President & Chief Executive Officer
Omer Ziv EVP, Chief Accounting Officer & Head-Finance
Samer Haj Yehia Chairman
Jaime Schcolnik Executive VP & Head-Technologies Division
Eyal Ben Haim Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK LEUMI LE- ISRAEL B.M.6.49%16 062
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.84%161 143
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.89%75 447
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 795
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.35%58 276
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.42%58 100