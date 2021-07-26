Bank Millennium S A : BLIK contactless payments already in Bank Millennium

Bank Millennium, which successfully processed Poland's first historic BLIK contactless transaction, is now providing such payments to customers. This is a breakthrough solution on the international market.

Bank Millennium, as the first bank is providing BLIK contactless payments in brick-and-mortar shops in Poland and worldwide. They are already available to the first group of customers, next ones to follow soon. Now - instead of reading out the BLIK code you just need to unlock the phone and bring it up to the payment terminal.

- We are very pleased that the wide array of payment methods, which we offer, now includes BLIK contactless payments. BLIK has become a favourite with online customers a long time ago and it is now the most popular method for online payments. We hope that now it will have a permanent presence in brick-and-mortar shops and service points not only in Poland but also abroad, wherever Mastercard payments are accepted. We wanted to design the solution so that it is extremely user-friendly is use as well as activation - Halina Karpińska, Head of Electronic Banking Department in Bank Millennium, said.

- Contactless Blik allows paying for purchases just as with payment cards. The first historic payment with use of this method in the production system was made by the project team and we are very proud of it. This was an excellent crowning of several months of work on this project, which is an international breakthrough. The project involved many payment institutions. It is extremely satisfying that we can now put the effect of our efforts into the hands of our customers - Adam Mańka, Director of the Applications Development Department in Bank Millennium, added.

To start using BLIK contactless payment you have to make a simple single activation in the banking app, where you need i.a. to identify the source of payment - current account, soon also the credit card account. It does not require linking-up a payment card. When paying you do not have to log on to the app, it is also not necessary to even have a connection with the Internet or the mobile network. The service is available for devices with Android operating platform and supporting NFC (Near Field Communication).

More on www.bankmillennium.pl/en/individuals