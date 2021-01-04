Bank Millennium S A : Decision of Polish Financial Supervision Authority with recommendation on additional own funds requirements on consolidated basis (buffer for FX households mortgages)

The Management Board of Bank Millennium S.A. ('the Bank'), hereby reports that it received from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ('PFSA') the decision taken based on article 138 sec. 1 point 2a of the Banking Act, with recommendation regarding maintaining additional own funds (on consolidated basis) above the value calculated in accordance to Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investments firms and amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012 ('CRR'), at the level of 3.35 percentage points above the value of total capital ratio defined in the art. 92.1.c of CRR in order to secure the risk resulting from FX mortgage for households loan portfolio, which should consist of at least 75% of Tier I capital (which corresponds to 2.52 percentage points above the value of Tier I capital defined in art.92.1.b of CRR) and at least 56% of core Tier I capital (which corresponds to 1.88 percentage points above the value of core Tier I capital defined in art.92.1.a of CRR). The new level of the required buffer is lower by 1.52 percentage points compared to the level communicated in the Current report No 30/2019 dated 19th of November 2019.

Bank informed on the PFSA decision regarding maintaining additional own funds on individual basis in the Current report No 31/2020 dated 26th November 2020

As a result of the above decision with recommendation regarding maintaining additional own funds on consolidated basis, based on the currently available information and to our best understanding, the Bank needs to comply with the minimum capital ratios presented in the attachment.

At the date of this current report, the Bank fulfils the PFSA requirements related to the minimum capital ratios on both the individual and consolidated levels.

Legal base: Art. 17.1 of MAR

Attachment to the Current Report No. 1/2021link otwiera się w nowym oknie