    MIL   PLBIG0000016

BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.

(MIL)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04/08 09:54:02 am EDT
6.400 PLN   -3.03%
Bank Millennium S A : Group's online report for 2021 now available

04/08/2022 | 10:01am EDT
The Bank Millennium Group has published its online financial and ESG report for 2021.

The ESG report for 2021, which is the Bank Millennium Group's 16th annual non-financial report, portrays in detail the degree of commitment on the part of both the Bank and the Group to the pursuit of sustainable development in the Environmental, Social and Governance areas in respect of our key stakeholder groups. Actions towards sustainable development have for years formed an integral part of the Bank Millennium Group's business strategy. The ESG area is also included in the new strategy for 2022-2024, which was announced in December 2021.

The preparation of the ESG Report of Bank Millennium and the Bank Millennium Group for 2021 was preceded by an extensive appraisal of the expectations of our internal and external stakeholders regarding the selection of topics that should be presented in the report. The following issues are among those covered by the report:

  • Environmental Policy of the Bank Millennium Group and the Group's ecological endeavors, including those seeking to reduce our own greenhouse gas emissions, cut down on the consumption of resources, develop environmentally friendly infrastructure and roll out green educational actions;
  • Quality and standards of customer service, principles governing the provision of information about our products and services, development of innovative products and services in pursuit of the concept of banking without barriers, solutions in the cybersecurity area;
  • Bank Millennium Group as a workplace, principles governing the hiring, employment and development of employees;
  • Relations with the Group's social environment, communication with stakeholders, financial education programs, involvement in the lives of local communities, employee volunteerism and patronage of cultural events and initiatives;
  • Application of corporate governance policies - i.a. in the fields of risk management, ethical standards, human rights, relations with the market environment, tax policy and corporate security, including, among others, information and transaction security, personal data protection and internal control mechanisms.

Bearing in mind the growing significance of ESG aspects for the Bank Millennium Group's business, the Bank has established within its structures the Sustainability Committee and the Sustainability Office. The Committee is composed of all members of the Bank's Management Board and representatives of the units entrusted with responsibilities related to sustainable development in the Bank and the Group. The Sustainability Office reports directly to the President of the Bank's Management Board. The Office's responsibilities include coordination of the deployment process of the principles of sustainable development in the Bank and the Group, including through the establishment of internal regulations regarding ESG issues, coordination of work related to the operationalization, implementation and monitoring of progress in the pursuit of the sustainable development strategy, identification of risks related to climate change in the Bank's day-to-day business and cooperation with stakeholders on issues pertaining to sustainable development.

- As a responsible and friendly bank, we strive to exert a favorable impact on our social, economic and natural environment, ensure a full availability of our services and, owing to the vast array of innovative solutions in place, make the everyday lives of our customers truly easier and, last but not least, actively support the growth of enterprises. The Bank Millennium Group is currently working on the implementation of the sustainable development initiatives presented in our business strategy for 2022-24, including through funding sustainable projects and reducing greenhouse gas emissions - says Magdalena Trzynadlowska, Director of the Sustainability Office at Bank Millennium.

The Bank Millennium Group's consolidated annual report for 2021 was published on 21 February 2022. The online version of the report, published on 7 April 2022, is available at: https://raportroczny.bankmillennium.pl/2021/en

Disclaimer

Bank Millennium SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
