Bank Millennium S A : Marcin Materna best at picking companies for „Parkiet” portfolios.

The best rate of return on a "Parkiet" portfolio in 2021 was achieved by the Millennium Dom Maklerski team led by Marcin Materna, Head of the Analyses Department. The result obtained is almost 80%! (79,8%). Marcin took full advantage of the bull SME market, betting among others on AB and iFirma shares. Congratulations!

- Once again (in 2020 the team also came first) we managed to get the best result in the "Parkiet" ranking. We took advantage of the recovery in industry after lockdowns and the resulting change in global supply chains. Betting on bank shares in a period of interest rate hikes also helped, as did the improvement in the media and advertising market - said Marcin Materna, Head of the Analyses Department, Millennium Dom Maklerski.

We already know the results of the competition for "Parkiet" fundamental portfolios selected by brokerage experts. The average result of all the seven portfolios reached 36.5 pc. It was 15 pc above the market (WIG having gained 21,5 pc). What proved critical to the above-average returns was the ability to pick best bargains on a growth market. Our analysts performed the best in this regard, their investments having yielded nearly 80% profit, thus guaranteeing them the victory. Most of the other participants in this competition can also be satisfied, as their performance was generally better than the market.

Congratulations!