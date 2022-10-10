Bank Millennium S A : Take care of the forest! with Bank Millennium and WWF

Today we celebrate the Tree Day in Poland, which aims to contribute to the growth of ecological awareness of people. On this occasion, Bank Millennium announces the extension of its long-term cooperation with WWF and reveals details about its commitment to climate and environmental protection.

Trees and entire forests clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, prevent erosion, and act as an important buffer against climate change. Trees are therefore essential to surviving life on Earth as we know it today. Despite the key role they play in global environmental and economic health, we continue to cut trees and lose forests along with the endangered animals that live in them. It is extremely important that we are committed to protecting them. That is why Bank Millennium and the WWF are announcing the extension of many years of cooperation in the field of nature protection.

ESG at Bank Millennium has also become an integral part of the implemented strategy for 2022-2024, where we have set ambitious goals for reducing our own emissions. The Bank will continue to reduce the consumption of resources and materials, i.e. electricity, heat, water, paper, plastic, office equipment and bank branches, office equipment. Through digitalisation, we contribute to reducing paper consumption every day. Since the implementation of Mobile Authorisation in 2020, Bank Millennium's customers have performed about 10 million operations in this way in branches. As a result, we managed to save at least 100,000 reams of paper. That's as much as 250 tons of paper, which equals 4500 trees saved! The idea of paperless is improved every day by further optimising everyday banking processes.

Bank Millennium is consistently working on further digitalisation and highest quality of online services so that customers resign from paper copies of documents. Paper savings in everyday banking also apply to small everyday pleasures, e.g. when buying cinema tickets directly in the app, there is no need to print them - in the cinema they can be shown on the phone screen, and directly from the application you can send them to friends. A marketing campaign carried out in 2021, encouraging customers to switch to electronic statements and reducing the amount of ad hoc correspondence to customers, allowed to note a significant decrease in the consumption of paper and envelopes as part of mass correspondence. We have also introduced changes in the process of granting and servicing a mortgage loan, which allow us to save paper, if only thanks to the implementation of the e-appraisal report, the customer no longer has to provide a paper document. The Bank supports customers and the idea of paperless also in relations with entrepreneurs, e.g. through e-invoice available in eBOK.

Bank Millennium has been conducting activities related to the reduction of its own emissions for many years, and its ambitions in this area have been included in the Group's strategy for 2022-2024. Crowning the efforts will be achieving climate neutrality in relation to the Bank's own emissions in 2027, while full climate neutrality by 2050. Achieving the goal consists of a number of activities related i.a. to the implementation of energy-saving solutions at the head offices in Warsaw, Gdańsk and Wrocław, or the transformation of the car fleet into lower-emission vehicles. Last year, the bank's Wrocław head office was moved to a new location, which enabled a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by approx. 3,000 tons of CO2e per year. This resulted in a 94.5% reduction in total emissions resulting from the consumption of utilities such as electricity, heat and water. In Gdańsk, Bank Millennium has created a model ecological branch, in which the implemented energy-saving solutions allowed for over 70 percent reduction in emissions. The bank also intends to buy 100 percent of energy from renewable sources.

Bank Millennium has extended its strategic cooperation with WWF, which concentrates around educational activities for nature conservation. The partnership continues under the slogan: Take care of the forest! Animal home, people's breath, climate protection. - We want to point out that forests are necessary for life on Earth. They purify the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, prevent erosion and act as an important buffer to protect us from climate change. Forests are home to more than three-quarters of the world's land life. Unfortunately every year the Earth loses almost one hundred million trees ― Iwona Jarzębska, Director of Public Relations Department of Bank Millennium, said.

As part of cooperation with WWF, Bank Millennium will provide the organisation with money for statutory activities supporting the protection of forest ecosystems. In addition, the Bank engages its employees to support pro-ecological initiatives. On Tree Day, special screenings of the film "Simona" are held in three cities where the bank's head offices are located. Previously shown as part of the 19th edition of the Millennium Docs Against Gravity festival, the documentary was filmed largely in the Białowieża Forest. It tells the story of Simona Kossak, who, ahead of her time, often fought alone for the good of nature and building social awareness of the relationship between man and nature. Similar activities as part of educational efforts and volunteering are supported by the Bank Millennium Foundation. As part of the Eco-volunteering programme, the foundation will engage employees to support various types of green initiatives. Also part of the joint effort is the issuance of the new WWF Millennium Mastercard credit card, which allows engaged customers to support environmental efforts. For each WWF Millennium Mastercard issued, Bank Millennium provides the organisation with 50 PLN of support. The card allows payments in any currency, transactions are converted at an attractive rate of the Mastercard payment organisation.

For more, please go to: https://www.bankmillennium.pl/wwf-lasy"