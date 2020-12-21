Bank Millennium S A : Wise purchases for the Christmas table with e-flyers

In 2020 the number of goodie users reading electronic versions of promo flyers has increased more than 2.5-times vs. 2019. In November this year users of e-flyers in goodie were opening them no less than 16 times on average. During hot shopping season users are particularly eager to reach for solutions, which make it easier to find good deals - e.g. this year 22% more e-flyers were opened in goodie in November than in October.

Promo flyers help to make wise and well-priced purchases - this is especially important in the period before Christmas. According to opinion surveys two out of three Polish web surfers are of the opinion that we should make purchases in a more prudent and thought-out manner ('Zakupy 2020' survey carried out for Millennium Goodie by PBS on a representative sample of Polish Internet users in January this year). Almost all the users surveyed are of the opinion that it is important for products they buy to be made in Poland (91%), and for most of them it also matters whether the product is environmentally friendly (65%).

- Planning purchases with use of e-flyers also saves paper. In November 2020 alone more than 60 million pages of electronic promo flyers were browsed, with around half a billion pages since this solution became available in goodie - Beata Krupińska, Member of the Management Board of Millennium Goodie, said. - Users of e-flyers want to find out about new things ASAP, this is why they are eager to use notifications of new e-flyers, which they can set-up by clicking on the heart next to their favourite brands. We also see that users of e-flyers create shopping lists in goodie with products from the e-flyers - we have seen an increase of usage of this function by more than 160% since July 2020, when we introduced the possibility of easily adding a product found in an e-flyer to the shopping list by holding it with a fingertip - Beata Krupińska added.

The free goodie mobile app and the www.goodie.pl website are a convenient shopping adviser, which provides quick access to information about discounts and promotions in traditional and online shops and to continuously updated electronic versions of promo flyers of many retail chains. With goodie cashback you can get a refund of part of your shopping expenses in several hundred shops online. The app also allows setting-up loyalty cards of several dozen commercial centres throughout Poland. With goodie saving money may become part-and-parcel of shopping - daily as well as during the Christmas season.

The goodie platform Regulations are available on www.goodie.pl/regulamin. A description of how goodie cashback works can be found on www.goodie.pl/cashback.