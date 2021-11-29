Log in
Bank Millennium S A : among "European Diversity Leaders 2022" by the Financial Times

11/29/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank Millennium is in the "European Diversity Leaders 2022" ranking. On the latest list by the Financial Times out of 15,000 companies 850 employers were selected who support and promote diversity in their organisations. Bank Millennium is one of them. The ranking was prepared on the basis of opinions of 100000 employees and experts dealing with human resources and recruitment. The substantive partner of the project is the Statista research company.

- Diversity is inscribed in our business strategy and organisational culture. We are also a signatory of the UN Diversity Charter. Our presence in the Financial Times ranking confirms that we are perceived by employees as a company, which is open to diverse points of view, and only a company like that can develop non-standard solutions, generate better business results and better understand customers who are also diverse. I congratulate all companies, which have been recognised in the Financial Times ranking - Joao Bras Jorge, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Millennium, said.

15000 companies from 16 European countries, including Poland, took part in the survey carried out from April to August 2021. In order to identify key factors leading to the success of companies, which appeared in the ranking, respondents scored diversity in the companies on a scale from 0 to 10, from the point of view of such criteria as gender balance, sexual orientation, ethnicity, disability and age. In order to reflect the opinions of underrepresented groups, the evaluations of women, elderly and ethnically diversified persons were given much more weight than other opinions. The rate of agreement or disagreement regarding the statements was captured using a five-point Likert scale. The average number of evaluations for each company in the ranking was 216 The 850 companies receiving the highest total scores made the final list of the "European Diversity Leaders 2022".

- The presence of Bank Millennium in the "European Diversity Leaders Ranking 2022" is very important for us. We are an organisation, which understands and appreciates the value, which diversity is. The excellent evaluation of our company by employees and experts confirms that we are a company, in which we all can develop and build the success of our organisation on equal grounds - Jacek Chmielewski, Director of Bank Millennium's HR Department, said.

Presence in the "European Diversity Leaders 2022" ranking by the Financial Times and Statista is another award for the bank. This year Bank Millennium was second in the "Poland's Best Employers 2021" ranking prepared by the Forbes magazine and the Statista company. The Bank came second in the ranking of best employers in banking and financial services in Poland, appreciated by employees.

Disclaimer

Bank Millennium SA published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 720 M 894 M 894 M
Net income 2021 -1 798 M -432 M -432 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 280 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 035
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bank Millennium S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,65 PLN
Average target price 6,59 PLN
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joao Nuno Lima Bras Jorge Chairman-Management Board
Fernando Maria Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho Deputy Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Boguslaw Jerzy Kott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Jedrys Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Jakubowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.133.94%2 229
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.43%478 546
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION50.97%374 504
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%241 080
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.99%198 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.47%193 102