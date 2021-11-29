Bank Millennium S A : among “European Diversity Leaders 2022” by the Financial Times

Bank Millennium is in the "European Diversity Leaders 2022" ranking. On the latest list by the Financial Times out of 15,000 companies 850 employers were selected who support and promote diversity in their organisations. Bank Millennium is one of them. The ranking was prepared on the basis of opinions of 100000 employees and experts dealing with human resources and recruitment. The substantive partner of the project is the Statista research company.

- Diversity is inscribed in our business strategy and organisational culture. We are also a signatory of the UN Diversity Charter. Our presence in the Financial Times ranking confirms that we are perceived by employees as a company, which is open to diverse points of view, and only a company like that can develop non-standard solutions, generate better business results and better understand customers who are also diverse. I congratulate all companies, which have been recognised in the Financial Times ranking - Joao Bras Jorge, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Millennium, said.

15000 companies from 16 European countries, including Poland, took part in the survey carried out from April to August 2021. In order to identify key factors leading to the success of companies, which appeared in the ranking, respondents scored diversity in the companies on a scale from 0 to 10, from the point of view of such criteria as gender balance, sexual orientation, ethnicity, disability and age. In order to reflect the opinions of underrepresented groups, the evaluations of women, elderly and ethnically diversified persons were given much more weight than other opinions. The rate of agreement or disagreement regarding the statements was captured using a five-point Likert scale. The average number of evaluations for each company in the ranking was 216 The 850 companies receiving the highest total scores made the final list of the "European Diversity Leaders 2022".

- The presence of Bank Millennium in the "European Diversity Leaders Ranking 2022" is very important for us. We are an organisation, which understands and appreciates the value, which diversity is. The excellent evaluation of our company by employees and experts confirms that we are a company, in which we all can develop and build the success of our organisation on equal grounds - Jacek Chmielewski, Director of Bank Millennium's HR Department, said.

Presence in the "European Diversity Leaders 2022" ranking by the Financial Times and Statista is another award for the bank. This year Bank Millennium was second in the "Poland's Best Employers 2021" ranking prepared by the Forbes magazine and the Statista company. The Bank came second in the ranking of best employers in banking and financial services in Poland, appreciated by employees.