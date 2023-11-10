Bank Millennium was awarded the title of the best bank in the area of digital solutions in Poland. The distinction was awarded in this year's edition of the ranking prepared by the editors of Euromoney magazine.

- At Bank Millennium we not only observe, but above all listen to the needs of the users of our solutions. We want every visit to our application to evoke positive emotions, which is why we create many solutions based on the voices of our customers, and some of them we even create together with them. Our strategy in the area of digital services is to provide a mobile application that will become the centre of managing the customer's daily life. For many customers, the application is the same as the bank. Today, my bank is my app. Simple and transparent processes, wide availability of products and services, hassle-free self-service and quick contact with a consultant via chat are the elements that determine the popularity of Bank Millennium's digital solutions. - said Halina Karpińska, Director of the Electronic Banking Department at Bank Millennium.

The authors of the ranking appreciated Bank Millennium's activities aimed at meeting the changing needs of customers and constantly improving its digital offer, especially the mobile application.

Bank Millennium's electronic channels enable access to the bank's key processes, such as account opening. In the mobile app and Millenet, the customer can also easily use credit products, make a deposit or invest their savings. Bank Millennium takes care of optimising processes in digital channels, which as a result account for as much as 96% of the bank's term deposit sales and 82% of loan sales in the third quarter of 2023.

At Bank Millennium, convenient and secure digital solutions available on a daily basis are the success of online channels, which are already actively used by over 2.66 million customers. 2.43 million customers use mobile banking. In the third quarter of this year alone, customers logged in to the mobile app as many as 231 million times.* The mobile app is also highly rated, scoring 4.8 out of 5 on both Google Play and Apple App Store. In Huawei AppGallery, the application score is even better - 4.9.

This year, it is another foreign distinction for Bank Millennium's electronic channels. In August, the bank received the title of Best Digital Bank in Poland in this year's ranking of Global Finance magazine.

*Data as at the end of Q3 2023