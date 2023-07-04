Bank Millennium's activities for sustainable development and environmental protection have been appreciated by the Financial Times and Statista. Bank Millennium is the only company from Poland to be distinguished in the Europe's Climate Leaders 2023 ranking.

Europe's Climate Leaders is a list of 500 companies from 33 European countries. It includes companies that between 2016 and 2021 achieved inter alia the largest reductions in greenhouse gas emissions relative to revenue and undertake activities in transparency of reporting actions related to emissions reductions.

- The distinction of Bank Millennium in the Europe's Climate Leaders 2023 ranking shows that consistent implementation of the sustainable development policy and initiatives related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that have been carried out for years are needed and noticed. In our bank, in 2022, we reduced our own greenhouse gas emissions by over 50% compared to 2020. We are also consistently expanding the scope of data published - last year we reported further 3 categories in the third emissions scope. And these are just some of our activities. We are glad that Financial Times and Statista appreciated our efforts in this area, especially that we are the only company from Poland in the ranking- saysMagdalena Trzynadlowska, Director of the Sustainability Office at Bank Millennium.

Millennium bcp, the main shareholder of Bank Millennium, has been present in the Europe's Climate Leaders ranking since its first edition.

Companies recognised in the Europe's Climate Leaders 2023 ranking had to meet inter alia the following criteria:

The company reports emissions data independently

The company publishes data on own emissions, i.e. for scope 1 and scope 2 for the years 2016 - 2021

The company is headquartered in one of 33 European countries

The company has a revenue of at least €40 million in 2021

In addition, this year's survey methodology was not based exclusively, as in previous years, on the assessment of own emissions reduction, but was extended to include additional criteria i.a. transparency in emissions reporting in scope 3. Bank Millennium is consistently expanding the range of reported data - in 2022 it reported another 3 categories in scope 3.

The full listing of Europe's Climate Leaders 2023 is available on the website of Financial Times:

www.ft.com/climate-leaders-europe-2023link otwiera się w nowym oknie.