Bank Millennium S A : in Gdańsk – a new opening. An eco-friendly office in the historic head office and an even more modern Financial Centre

On 12 December, Bank Millennium opened two modern, ecological offices in Gdańsk: at Targ Drzewny and at Grunwaldzka street. The latter location is also a Financial Centre key from the point of view of business, for individual clients, entrepreneurs and sole proprietors. The opening of the offices was also an opportunity to integrate employees from Gdańsk, who from now on will work in two rather than four different locations.

The new office space is modern, diversified, adapted to the changing environment and style of work. The project, which reduced, among other things, the cost of maintaining the buildings and the carbon footprint, was implemented with respect for a responsible approach to the use of resources.

- We have been preparing the project of reconstruction of the historical headquarters in Gdańsk very precisely from the moment of creating the concepts, schedules and considered scenarios. Not without significance was also the preservation of central locations in the very centre of Gdańsk and in Wrzeszcz. When implementing projects related to office space, we primarily wanted the comfort of employees and supporting various styles of work in a hybrid model. From now on, all our head offices - in Warsaw, Gdańsk and Wrocław - are coherent, supportive office space in one corporate standard - said Weronika Paksoy, Head of the Real Estate Sub-unit of Bank Millennium. - Upgrading the infrastructure of our own real estate, we tried to find beauty in existing buildings and take on the difficult challenge of using the potential dormant in them. In addition, to confirm the highest quality of the infrastructure and ecological solutions used, we have started the procedure of obtaining American LEED certification for the building at Grunwaldzka. The space was designed by the renowned design studio CH+ Architekci. The project is the result of a long-term cooperation and and is the perfect introduction of modern trends to the historic buildings of the bank.

Ecology above all



thermal modernisation of the building at ul. Grunwaldzka was carried out, a photovoltaic system was installed on the roof in accordance with the bank's ESG objectives (providing electricity to power branches from renewable energy sources)

intelligent LED lighting with occupancy and illuminance sensors was installed

ecological wall cladding made of pressed wood wool was used, significantly improving acoustic conditions in the rooms

new windows and radiators, while leaving the possibility of opening windows

greenery was taken care of in the offices (large potted flowers and a green wall in the Prestige branch) and outside the buildings (beautiful garden and flower beds on ul. Grunwaldzka)

modern, smart air conditioning and ventilation systems have been introduced

places were provided for charging electric cars, bicycle parking lots with a bicycle repair station, showers were installed for fans of two-wheelers and athletes

sustainable wooden materials with minimal processing and furniture with certificates confirming a high level of recycling were used

- The result is modern interiors with workplaces not assigned to specific persons, supporting flexibility and choice. The space in the latest minimalist design has been arranged in such a way as to be tailored to the needs of employees and customers. New facilities have appeared in the interiors - meeting rooms with a modern videoconferencing system enabling "video calls" with contractors or employees from other locations, comfortable booths for conducting conversations via mobile phones or messaging systems and over 30 different types of places for rest and meetings in both buildings - Dariusz Jarecki, Director of the Northern Macroregion in the Retail Banking Department of Bank Millennium, explained. - I invite Gdańsk residents to free conversations about business and finance in the comfortable space of the Financial Centre in Wrzeszcz at ul. Grunwaldzka. It is a well-located, modern HUB, where advisors will offer everyone a personalised offer, take care of the best, digital experience and long-term satisfaction with Millennium products and services.

The modernised Headquarters at Targ Drzewny and the largest Bank Millennium Financial Centre in northern Poland at ul. Grunwaldzka in Wrzeszcz provide: