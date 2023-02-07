Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Bank Millennium S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIL   PLBIG0000016

BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.

(MIL)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  08:55:10 2023-02-07 am EST
4.940 PLN   -0.04%
09:09aBank Millennium S A : introduces a green loan for companies
PU
01/31Transcript : Bank Millennium S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
01/31Adverse EU ruling on FX loans won't jeopardize Bank Millennium recovery plan - CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank Millennium S A : introduces a green loan for companies

02/07/2023 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank Millennium has provided companies with a loan to finance photovoltaic projects. The loan is available in two variants - up to 2 mln PLN, without own participation and additional collateral (100% of energy for own needs) and up to 20 mln PLN, with own participation from 10% to 20% and minimum self-consumption of energy at the level of 50%.

- Banks form the financial circulatory system, and have therefore been assigned the role of catalysts for green transformation in the economy. Therefore, in the coming years, the stream of financing will be quite intensively redirected towards pro-environmental projects and companies. We want to go one step further. Last year, we launched the EU Green Financing strategic project, under which we prepare product and process infrastructure to effectively support companies in their sustainable development, implementation of green investments and energy transformation. We want to offer not only green products, but also expert support in obtaining aid funds. This is due to our strategy, of which ESG strategy is an important part. We are planning further green products, we will also actively participate in the distribution of funds from EU programmes - says Antonio Pinto, Member of the Management Board of Bank Millennium.


Loan for photovoltaics - self-consumption

The loan can finance 100% of the net construction costs of micro and small photovoltaic installations with a capacity of up to 1 MWp, intended for the production of renewable energy entirely for own needs. The loan amount is a maximum of 2 mln PLN. The bank does not require own participation in this case. The loan period is a maximum of 7 years. The loan in this variant is granted without additional collateral.

Loan for photovoltaics - mix

It can finance from 80% to 90% of the total net construction costs of a photovoltaic installation with the production of renewable energy for sale and own needs, but with a minimum level of 50% self-consumption. If a special purpose vehicle is established, which will deal with the production of energy from the financed installation, the sale of this energy to the company's shareholders or to a group of related enterprises is treated as own consumption. The investment may also include the purchase and installation of an energy storage facility with a capacity of up to and including 10 MW. The maximum amount in this loan is even 20 mln PLN (not more than 5,000 PLN per 1kWp of the projected photovoltaic installation and 7,000 PLN for 1kW of energy storage capacity). The maximum loan period is 10 years. This loan variant requires collateral.

Details of the offer are available from Bank Millennium corporate banking Relationship Managers.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank Millennium SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 14:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.
09:09aBank Millennium S A : introduces a green loan for companies
PU
01/31Transcript : Bank Millennium S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
01/31Adverse EU ruling on FX loans won't jeopardize Bank Millennium recovery plan - CEO
RE
01/15Bank Millennium S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
01/05Bank Millennium S A : Leasing even more accessible. New support for businesses
PU
01/04Polish central bank holds fire as CPI seen easing due to slowdown
RE
2022Bank Millennium S A : Rapid growth in photovoltaics investments
PU
2022Bank Millennium S A : in Gdańsk – a new opening. An eco-friendly office in the ..
PU
2022Bank Millennium S A : has made available a remote loan application process for new custome..
PU
2022Poland's CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 485 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
Net income 2022 -1 148 M -260 M -260 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 995 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 778
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bank Millennium S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,94 PLN
Average target price 5,22 PLN
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joao Nuno Lima Bras Jorge Director-Corporate Banking
Boguslaw Jerzy Kott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Jedrys Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Jakubowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Alojzy Zbigniew Nowak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.7.90%1 357
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%416 280
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%290 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%214 655
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.48%182 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 867