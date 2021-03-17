Bank Millennium S A : Submission to Bank Millennium S.A. by shareholder Banco Comercial Português S.A. of the draft resolutions on candidates for the Bank's Supervisory Board of the new term

Management Board of Bank Millennium S.A. ('Bank') informs that on 17 March 2021, the Bank received from its shareholder Banco Comercial Português S.A. candidacies for members of the Bank's Supervisory Board of the new term of the Supervisory Board, curricula vitae of the candidates and draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank (convened for 24 March 2021) in the matter of appointment of these persons as members of the Supervisory Board of the Bank.

The submitted candidacies are as follows:

Bogusław Kott Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Dariusz Rosati Miguel de Campos Pereira de Bragança Olga Grygier-Siddons Anna Jakubowski Grzegorz Jędrys Alojzy Nowak José Miguel Bensliman Schorcht da Silva Pessanha Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Lingjiang Xu

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. is a shareholder authorised to make such a submission as it holds shares of the Bank in the quantity required by Art. 401 § 4 of the Code of Commercial Companies, specifying that the shareholder making the submission should represent at least one twentieth of the share capital of the company.

The submitted draft resolutions concern item 17 of the Agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting covering selection and assessment of suitability of the candidates for Members of the Supervisory Board of the Bank, and election of members of the Supervisory Board.

The Bank is enclosing to this report the curricula vitae of the candidates and the received draft resolutions.

The candidates do not conduct any competitive activity in relation to the Bank, either as a shareholder/participant of competitive companies or as a member of the corporate authorities of such companies. They are not listed in the register of insolvent debtors.

§ 19 sec. 1 pt. 4 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodical information disclosed by issuers of securities and conditions to be met when recognising as equivalent information disclosed under laws of a state which is not a member state.