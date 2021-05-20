Bank Millennium S A : uses open banking in the sales process

Customers who use access to accounts in other banks via Bank Millennium's electronic banking, for whom a loan offering has been prepared, can apply for loan products even more conveniently. The Bank will confirm their income based on information from other banks. This is the first such use of open banking in Poland.

Bank Millennium has made the process of applying for loan products even simpler by taking advantage of open banking and Account Information Service (AIS). The process is fully online and does not require attaching documents on income or logging-on to another bank. The Bank will confirm the customer's income on the basis of information on accounts in other banks, which the customer earlier approved. In this way also those customers, whose salary is not transferred to an account in Bank Millennium, can get additional cash in a matter of moments without unnecessary hassle.

- We have long seen the potential of open banking. Due to the pandemic las year we were focused on aggregating accounts and remotely confirming identity or income. However as we announced earlier, we are moving a step further and using these opportunities to create further services, which give customers other benefits apart from convenience and time savings. This is the case with the new loan offering. Last year already we gave customers the opportunity to confirm income by logging-on to another bank; now you don't even have to log-on. All it takes is for you to have earlier hooked-up the account from the other bank in our Finanse 360° service. On this basis we can offer access to additional funds with a minimum amount of formalities. The knowledge we get of the customer thanks to his use of such solutions allows us to offer even more personalised services - said Cezary Liszkiewicz responsible for development of open banking in Bank Millennium.

The process is omnichannel, which means that you can accept the offer in any channel (Millenet internet system, Bank Millennium's mobile app, in a branch or on the phone talking to a consultant) or with use of several channels, e.g. start the process in one of them and complete it in another.

The new simplified loan offering is meant for customers who:

have earlier hooked-up the account from the other bank in the Finanse 360o service, in Bank Millennium's electronic banking

have a loan offer prepared on the basis of the history of their relationship with the bank

are receiving their salary on aggregated accounts in other banks.

In March this year Bank Millennium has won the Celent Model Bank award for its open banking services, which were being steadily implemented in 2020. The bank's solutions were seen to be an excellent example of best practice in implementing projects, which have significant influence on business results and on the sector as a whole. Bank Millennium open banking services also received Special Honours in The Innovators 2021 recognition programme organised by the Global Finance magazine.

Bank Millennium is also providing such services in open banking as:

Finanse 360° service, which allows checking the account balance and history of transactions on an account in no less than nine other banks: Alior Bank, BNP Paribas, Bank Pekao, Citi bank, ING Bank Śląski, Inteligo, mBank, PKO BP and Santander Bank,

Transfers may be initiated via the Millenet Internet system from accounts in Alior Bank, Bank Pekao, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO BP and Santander Bank

Confirming income when applying for a cash loan by means of logging-on to one of seven other banks: Alior Bank, BNP Paribas, ING Bank Śląski, Inteligo, mBank, PKO BP and Santander Bank,

process of setting-up a personal account with identity confirmation by logging-on to an account in Alior Bank, BNP Paribas, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, Pekao SA and Santander Bank,

ponline process of opening a Mój Biznes business account for sole traders, by means of authentication in one of six other banks: Alior Bank, Bank Pekao, BNP Paribas, ING Bank Śląski, mBank and Santander Bank.

More on: www.bankmillennium.pl.