Bank Millennium S A : – positive operating results despite significant costs related to fx loans, net result burdened with cost of the institutional protection system

Consolidated results of the Bank Millennium Capital Group after 2 quarters of 2022.



Consolidated net profit of Bank Millennium Group after 2 quarters of 2022 was -263 mln PLN (-140 mln PLN in Q2). The result was weighed-down by costs involved with the portfolio of FX mortgages (provisions for legal risk, costs involved with amicable settlements as well as legal costs) in the amount of 1 170 mln PLN (593 mln PLN in Q2). Were it not for the above charges the Group would have recorded net profit of 907 mln PLN (453 mln PLN in Q2). The direct cause of the net loss in the 2nd quarter of this year was a significant one-off cost related to IPS (institutional protection system) (252 mln PLN gross).

- I am particularly pleased with the positive result of the 2nd quarter, in which, despite the provisions for foreign currency loans, thanks to good operating results, the Bank would have reported a positive financial result, if it had not been for the need to book the costs associated with joining the protection system. Despite significantly growing revenues, our strict cost control also contributed to the improvement of results - said Joao Bras Jorge, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Millennium.

- The signpost of the Bank's activities is the consistently implemented strategy "Millennium 2024 - Inspired by people". Its goals are still valid, although we see the intensity of unpredictable market turmoil - a sustained increase in interest rates and inflation, the war in Ukraine, and finally, the unprecedented law introducing credit holidays. After the operationalisation phase, we are now at the stage of implementing the strategy. In the 2nd quarter, we launched several important initiatives involving all areas of the Bank, we introduced e.g. Millennium 360° - a new, free-of-charge account, combined with an even broader offer of personalised services in the mobile super-application, which is now used by 100,000 customers. Preparations are also underway to introduce BLIK deferred payments, which we intend to test in August - Joao Bras Jorge added.

- The bank continues to conclude settlements with mortgage borrowers in Swiss francs. Despite unfavourable exchange rate trends and rising interest rates, we concluded 4,456 amicable agreements with Swiss franc borrowers in this half-year (2,175 in the 2nd quarter alone), and the number of active foreign currency mortgage loans decreased by 5,300 (from the level of 47,600 at the end of 2021 - said Joao Bras Jorge.

- Unfortunately, despite the positive trend of our operational activity, the unprecedented regulation of credit holidays will bring significant costs for the Bank in the 3rd quarter of 2022. As a result, in accordance with the applicable legislation and regulations, the Bank's Management Board decided to launch the recovery plan - informed Joao Bras Jorge. - In order to increase capital ratios, the Bank plans to use existing internal resources and initiatives. We focus even more intensively on implementation of the 2022-2024 strategy "Inspired by people". The plan has no impact upon customer relations. Care for high quality of service and positive customer experience are our priority.

The key developments in 1Q22 that drove the y/y improvement of the results and which, we believe, are particularly worth highlighting are as follows:

(448bps in 2Q22 vs. 377bps in 1Q22 and 298bp in 4Q21); solid loan growth (net/gross loans: +4%/5% y/y) with accelerating reduction of the FX-mortgage portfolio, lower appetitive for risk and RWA focus taking an increasing toll on q/q growth; retail loan originations improved compared to 1Q22; disbursements of mortgages in 2Q22 returned to above the PLN2.0bn mark, but nonetheless were 16% lower than in the same period last year, while 2Q22 origination of cash loans exceeded PLN1.4bn and was only 2% lower than in 2Q21; on a separate count our gross FX-mortgage book in PLN terms contracted 28% y/y on a combination of repayments, provisioning (in line with IFRS9 most of legal risk provisions are booked against gross value of loans under court proceedings) and amicable settlements; as a result, the share of all FX-mortgages in total gross loans decreased to 10.4% (BM originated only: 9.6%) from 15.1% (13.9%) in the same period last year;

retail loan originations improved compared to 1Q22; disbursements of mortgages in 2Q22 returned to above the PLN2.0bn mark, but nonetheless were 16% lower than in the same period last year, while 2Q22 origination of cash loans exceeded PLN1.4bn and was only 2% lower than in 2Q21; on a separate count our gross FX-mortgage book in PLN terms contracted 28% y/y on a combination of repayments, provisioning (in line with IFRS9 most of legal risk provisions are booked against gross value of loans under court proceedings) and amicable settlements; as a result, the share of all FX-mortgages in total gross loans decreased to 10.4% (BM originated only: 9.6%) from 15.1% (13.9%) in the same period last year; improving cost efficiency owing to a combination of a steady increase in the digitalisation of our business and well as relations with clients with strong cost response to revenue pressures; falling headcount (number of active employees down 315 or 5% since 2Q21), ongoing optimisation of our physical distribution network (own branches down by 37 units or 8% in the last twelve months) complimented the increasing share of digital services (digital customers: 2.42 million, up 13% y/y, number of active mobile customers: 2.1 million, up 18% y/y); cost optimisation initiatives helped to control inflation driven growth in opex but also translated into much improved cost efficiency; reported C/I ratio increased to 50.6% in 2Q22 from 41.9% in the same period last year (chiefly a result of one-off IPS cost) but C/I ratio excluding BFG/IPS, FV portfolio, costs of amicable settlements offered to FX-mortgage borrower, legal FX-mortgage related costs and netting-off of FX-mortgage provisions on f.EB book eased further to well below 30% mark from 37% in the same period last year;

