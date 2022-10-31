Advanced search
    MIL   PLBIG0000016

BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.

(MIL)
2022-10-31
4.360 PLN   +1.40%
01:30pPortugal's Millennium bcp 9-month profit jumps 63%, strong core income
RE
10/26China's Fosun says stake in Portugal's Millennium bcp not for sale
RE
10/24Transcript : Bank Millennium S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2022
CI
Portugal's Millennium bcp 9-month profit jumps 63%, strong core income

10/31/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a 63.4% jump in nine-month net profit thanks to a robust rise in core income stemming from policy rate hikes and despite losses at its Polish subsidiary.

The lender netted 97.2 million euros between January and September, up from 59.5 million euros a year earlier. Profit in its domestic business more than doubled to 295.7 million euros.

Its half-owned Polish subsidiary, Bank Millennium, last week reported a nine-month loss of 270.5 million euros as it counted the cost of loan repayment holidays imposed on Polish banks in July.

Like other European banks, Millennium bcp benefited from interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank to control inflation, after years of record low rates pressured lenders' financial margins.

Millennium bcp's consolidated net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 32.7% to 1.54 billion euros in the nine months. Its fees and commissions grew 3.7% to 573.8 million euros.

The bank said it reduced total non-performing exposure by 14.4% to 2.42 billion euros as of September from a year earlier. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
