Portugal's Millennium bcp 9-month profit jumps 63%, strong core income

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed
bank, Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a 63.4% jump in
nine-month net profit thanks to a robust rise in core income
stemming from policy rate hikes and despite losses at its Polish
subsidiary.
The lender netted 97.2 million euros between January and
September, up from 59.5 million euros a year earlier. Profit in
its domestic business more than doubled to 295.7 million euros.
Its half-owned Polish subsidiary, Bank Millennium,
last week reported a nine-month loss of 270.5 million euros as
it counted the cost of loan repayment holidays imposed on Polish
banks in July.
Like other European banks, Millennium bcp benefited from
interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank to control
inflation, after years of record low rates pressured lenders'
financial margins.
Millennium bcp's consolidated net interest income, or
earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 32.7% to 1.54
billion euros in the nine months. Its fees and commissions grew
3.7% to 573.8 million euros.
The bank said it reduced total non-performing exposure by
14.4% to 2.42 billion euros as of September from a year earlier.
