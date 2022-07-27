Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Bank Millennium S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIL   PLBIG0000016

BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.

(MIL)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-07-27 pm EDT
3.430 PLN   +0.88%
12:55pPortugal's Millennium bcp first-half profit jumps five-fold
RE
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Bank Millennium S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26BANK MILLENNIUM S A : – positive operating results despite significant costs related to fx loans, net result burdened with cost of the institutional protection system
PU
Portugal's Millennium bcp first-half profit jumps five-fold

07/27/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
LISBON, July 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, reported on Monday a five-fold rise in first-half net profit, boosted by solid core income and strict cost cutting, despite high provisions at its Polish subsidiary.

The bank booked a consolidated net profit of 74.5 million euros between January and June, up from 12.3 million euros a year earlier, with profit in its domestic business increasing 63% to 174.5 million euros.

Its Polish subsidiary, Bank Millennium, said on Tuesday that it halved its losses to 56.6 million euros in the first half of 2022, despite the 257.8 million euros provisions and costs related to legal risks related to its portfolio of foreign currency mortgage loans.

Chief executive Miguel Maya said that "the improvement in results was mainly due to the increase in the group's core income, which grew by 22.7% to 1.37 billion euros, and a rigorous management of operating costs", which fell by 12.5% to 516 .2 million euros.

Its cost-to-income ratio dropped to 40% in June, compared to 53% a year earlier, showing it is "increasingly efficient", he said.

Millennium bcp said its consolidated net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 28.6% to 985.2 million euros in the first half of this year, while fees and commissions grew by 34.6% to 387.9 million euros.

European Central Bank efforts to arrest runaway inflation across Europe with higher borrowing costs have boosted the bottom lines of several top lenders but a big question on bankers' minds now is even deeper cuts in gas supplies will affect economies in the region and banks.

Continuing the clearing of its balance sheet, the bank said it reduced total non-performing exposures by 16.7% to 2.5 billion euros in June from a year ago.

The bank also has core operations in Angola and Mozambique.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
