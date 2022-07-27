Portugal's Millennium bcp first-half profit jumps five-fold

LISBON, July 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank,
Millennium bcp, reported on Monday a five-fold rise in
first-half net profit, boosted by solid core income and strict
cost cutting, despite high provisions at its Polish subsidiary.
The bank booked a consolidated net profit of 74.5 million
euros between January and June, up from 12.3 million euros a
year earlier, with profit in its domestic business increasing
63% to 174.5 million euros.
Its Polish subsidiary, Bank Millennium, said on
Tuesday that it halved its losses to 56.6 million euros in the
first half of 2022, despite the 257.8 million euros provisions
and costs related to legal risks related to its portfolio of
foreign currency mortgage loans.
Chief executive Miguel Maya said that "the improvement in
results was mainly due to the increase in the group's core
income, which grew by 22.7% to 1.37 billion euros, and a
rigorous management of operating costs", which fell by 12.5% to
516 .2 million euros.
Its cost-to-income ratio dropped to 40% in June, compared to
53% a year earlier, showing it is "increasingly efficient", he
said.
Millennium bcp said its consolidated net interest income, a
measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 28.6% to
985.2 million euros in the first half of this year, while fees
and commissions grew by 34.6% to 387.9 million euros.
European Central Bank efforts to arrest runaway inflation
across Europe with higher borrowing costs have boosted the
bottom lines of several top lenders but a big question on
bankers' minds now is even deeper cuts in gas supplies will
affect economies in the region and banks.
Continuing the clearing of its balance sheet, the bank said
it reduced total non-performing exposures by 16.7% to 2.5
billion euros in June from a year ago.
The bank also has core operations in Angola and Mozambique.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Nick Macfie)