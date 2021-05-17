Log in
    MIL   PLBIG0000016

BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.

(MIL)
Portuguese lender Millennium bcp's first-quarter profit jumps 64%

05/17/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
LISBON, May 17 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp posted on Monday a 64% rise in first-quarter net profit, driven by its domestic business, despite losses in the Polish unit and higher impairments and provisions.

Consolidated net profit totalled 57.8 million euros ($70.21 million), while in Portugal alone the bank netted over 83 million euros, five times more than a year ago.

Net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, slipped 2.5% to 376 million euros during the first three months of 2021, the bank said in a statement.

Poland’s Bank Millennium reported last week a quarterly loss of 311 million zlotys ($82.8 million) mostly due to provisions for risks related to foreign currency loans.

($1 = 0.8232 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 177 M 851 M 851 M
Net income 2021 -2 471 M -661 M -661 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 459 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 238
Free-Float 49,9%
Technical analysis trends BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,81 PLN
Last Close Price 4,50 PLN
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joao Nuno Lima Bras Jorge Chairman-Management Board
Fernando Maria Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho Deputy Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Boguslaw Jerzy Kott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Jedrys Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Jakubowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
