Bank Muscat rewards 25 lucky Shababi customers at special draw to celebrate Omani Youth Day

In line with its vision 'To serve you better, everyday', and commitment to appreciating the role of Omani youth in nation building, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, celebrated the Omani Youth Day with a special draw for its Shababi account holders at the premises of FuninVR Oman at Al Araimi Boulevard Mall. The exclusive event for the bank's Shababi customers saw the invitees draw the names of the 25 lucky winners who won RO 500 each. The draw, which gave away a total of RO 12,500, was streamed on the bank's official social media accounts on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram on the occasion of the Omani Youth Day on 26th October.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Tamman Al Maashani, Deputy General Manager - Institutional Sales and Product Development, Bank Muscat, said: "Bank Muscat recognises the goals and aspirations of its customers, especially the youth, who are the future of the country. The bank would especially like to provide strong motivation for youth to excel in all arenas and thereby contribute to the development and progress of Oman. The Shababi special draw as well as regular monthly draws are a way to encourage them to save more for the future, and there is no doubt that it leads to the building of a strong financial culture amongst our youth and the strengthening of our economy and society."

Abdullah Al Maashani added: "Bank Muscat constantly encourages its employees, especially the youth, to innovate as it considers innovation to be one of the pillars of its corporate values. The bank provides many opportunities to do so through various programmes and initiatives, which nurture and enhance innovation by the youth."

Shababi accounts can be opened by youth between the ages of 18 and 23 years. It comes with a number of benefits including no minimum balance fee, the Shababi contactless Debit Card, exclusive competitions on social media, and participation in the Shababi monthly draw. The Shababi Debit Card helps Oman's youth to learn early how to spend, save and manage their money, and has a daily withdrawal limit of RO 600. It allows for a number of discounts and special offers at selected merchants. All customers who have a minimum balance of RO 10 are eligible to enter the Shababi monthly draw in which 100 winners win RO 100 each every month.

Shababi account holders are also eligible to apply for contactless wristbands, which can be used to make contactless payments at different merchants and points of sales (PoS), similar to a contactless debit card. The wearables allow customers to complete transactions with a single tap at the POS Machine without the need to enter their PIN, with a limit of RO 40 per transaction and multiple transactions up to a total of RO 60 daily. More details regarding the Shababi account are available at https://www.bankmuscat.com/en/accounts/Pages/details.aspx#shababi or by calling 24795555.

Al Mazyona is the longest-running savings scheme, offering the largest prizes in the country. In 2021, the scheme will give away over RO 11 million to 7,470 winners, with the number of winners going up by 12 percent compared to last year. It must be noted that the bank has started the countdown to the special Al Mazyona draw being held on the occasion of the 51st National Day celebrations, which will give away a total of RO 102,000 to 51 lucky winners. The 2021 Al Mazyona Scheme will culminate with the special End-of-Year draw, which will reward customers with high value prizes worth over RO 1.5 million.