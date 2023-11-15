Coinciding with the 53rd National Day celebrations, and in commitment to provide best services to customers, Bank Muscat the leading financial service provider in Oman, launched an exclusive offer for "Sayyarati" Auto loan for a limited period starting from November 1, 2023, that includes a discounted rate starting from 3.75% on new and pre-owned cars, waiver of fee on credit cards for the first year, and a free third-party motor insurance for used cars. Besides, Asalah priority Banking customers will have a further discounted rate starting from 4.75% for a maximum loan tenure of 60 months.





Omani nationals employed in government, quasi - government, Tier 1 companies will get a loan tenure up to 10 years, while those working in Tier 2 companies, will get a loan tenure up to 7 years. The offer also applies to expatriates working in government, quasi - government, Tier 1 companies who will get a tenure period up to 8 years. To make it easier for customers to take advantage of the benefits offered by financing products, they can now also apply through Internet and Mobile Banking.





On this special occasion, Abdullah Tamman Al Mashani, General Manager - Products, Bank Muscat, said: "Bank Muscat is keen to launch financing offers on an ongoing basis. We are pleased to continue launching new features and competitive interest rates to give customers the opportunity to take advantage of financing products. Sayyarati is one of the popular products that is witnessing a great turnout by customers looking to purchase their dream car. Through such initiatives on various occasions, the Bank's customers can achieve their goals with our special discounted offers tailored specifically to cater to their needs. I would like to thank all customers for their continued confidence in the services and products of the bank and for their valuable feedback to develop products to provide them with the best possible service".





With a fast turnaround time and absolutely no need for post-dated cheques, the feature-rich auto finance can be obtained within the shortest possible time through Mobile Banking or the Internet banking. The service is also available in Sayyarati Centres in Salalah and Wattayah as well as Bank Muscat branches located across Oman. Loans will be offered for both new and pre-owned cars. The documents needed to process the loan facility are minimal and include the buyer's ID card, salary assignment letter, quotation / car valuation from the approved values, driving license, Mulkiya (for pre-owned cars only) and seller's ID card (for pre-owned cars only). The Monthly loan installments for Sayyarati are automatically deducted from the customer's account once the mandate to do so is provided to the bank by the customer. All customers wishing to own their dream car can take advantage of the fast transaction processing, as the transaction is completed within 24 hours, provided all the required documents are available.



