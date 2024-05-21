bank muscat SAOG Basel III Disclosures March 31, 2024

Basel-III Disclosures The Central Bank of Oman has issued final guidelines on the implementation of the new capital norms as well as the Liquidity norms along with reporting and disclosure norms. bank muscat SAOG remains strongly capitalised. The appended tables are part of the disclosures under the new accord: Table 1 Basel III common disclosure template as at March 31, 2024: RO '000 Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves Ref.to Table 2b 1 Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies) plus related stock surplus 906,855 a= a1+ a2 2 Retained earnings 207,092 b 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) 570,732 c= c1+c2 4 Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock companies) - 5 Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1) - 6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 1,684,679 Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments 7 Prudential valuation adjustments d=(Absolute 13,911 d1+d2) 8 Goodwill (net of related tax liability) - 9 Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability) - 10 Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) - 11 Cash-flow hedge reserve - 12 Shortfall of provisions to expected losses - 13 Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 14.9 of CP-1) - 14 Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities. - 15 Defined-benefit pension fund net assets - 16 Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet) - 17 Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity - Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory 18 consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount - above 10% threshold) 19 Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of 49,149 e regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold) 20 Mortgage Servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold) - 21 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability) - f=(f1-f2) 22 Amount exceeding the 15% threshold - 23 of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials - 24 of which: mortgage servicing rights - 25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences - National specific regulatory adjustments 26 REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT 27 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions 28 Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1 63,060 29 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 1,621,619 Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments 30 Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus 505,320 g 31 of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 5 505,320 32 of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards 6 - 33 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1 - 34 Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties - (amount allowed in group AT1) 35 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out - 36 Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 505,320 Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments 37 Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments - 38 Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments - Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory 39 consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of - the entity (amount above 10% threshold) 40 Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory - consolidation (net of eligible short positions) National specific regulatory adjustments 41 REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO ADDITIONAL TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III - TREATMENT 42 Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions - 43 Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital - 44 Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) 505,320 Page 2 of 10

Basel-III Disclosures 45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 2,126,939 Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions 46 Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus - 47 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2 - 48 Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties - (amount allowed in group Tier 2) 49 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out - 50 Provisions and Cumulative gains on fair value 80,333 51 Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments 80,333 Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments 52 Investments in own Tier 2 instruments - 53 Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments - Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory 54 consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of - the entity (amount above the 10% threshold) 55 Significant investments in the capital banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory - consolidation (net of eligible short positions) 56 National specific regulatory adjustments - REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO TIER 2 IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT 57 Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital - 58 Tier 2 capital (T2) 80,333 59 Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) 2,207,272 Risk Weighted Assets RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT 60 Total risk weighted assets (60a+60b+60c) 10,755,703 60a Of which: Credit risk weighted assets 9,723,124 60b Of which: Market risk weighted assets 127,747 60c Of which: Operational risk weighted assets 904,832 Capital Ratios 61 Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets) 15.08% 62 Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets) 19.77% 63 Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets) 20.52% 64 Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer 9.25% requirements plus G-SIB/D-SIB buffer requirement expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets) 65 of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 1.25% 66 of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement - 67 of which: D-SIB/G-SIB buffer requirement 1.00% 68 Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk weighted assets 6.82% National minima (if different from Basel III) 69 National Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel 3 minimum) 7.00% 70 National Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel 3 minimum) 11.25% National total capital minimum ratio (if different from Basel 3 minimum) 13.25% 71 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting) 72 Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials - 73 Significant investments in the common stock of financials - 74 Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability) - 75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) - Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 76 Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to application of cap) 78,409 77 Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardised approach - 78 Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of - cap) 79 Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based approach - 80 Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements - 81 Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - 82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements - 83 Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - 84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements - 85 Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - =

Basel-III Disclosures Step-1 Table 2a Reconciliation between published financial statements and regulatory scope of consolidation Balance sheet as in Under regulatory scope published financial of consolidation statements As at 31-Mar-2024 As at 31-Mar-2024 in RO '000 in RO '000 Assets Cash and balances with CBO 771,725 771,725 Due from banks 706,317 706,317 Loans & Advances/Islamic Financing - Net, 9,860,338 9,860,338 Investments in securities 2,207,664 2,207,664 Investments in associates 9,218 9,218 Loans and advances to banks 209,023 209,023 Fixed assets 77,965 77,965 Deferred Tax Asset (CET1 adjustment) 1,860 1,860 Other assets 164,993 164,993 Total Assets 14,009,103 14,009,103 Liabilities Due to banks 1,223,836 1,223,836 Customer deposits 9,750,423 9,750,423 Current tax liabilities 67,493 67,493 Other liabilities 406,499 406,499 Deferred Tax Liabilities (CET1 adjustment) 4,993 4,993 Sukuk 63,094 63,094 Euro Medium term notes 192,853 192,853 Total liabilities 11,709,191 11,709,191 Shareholder's Equity Share capital 750,640 750,640 Share premium 156,215 156,215 General reserve 410,258 410,258 Retained profit 261,332 302,399 Legal reserve 160,474 139,229 Foreign currency translation reserve (3,652) (3,652) Cumulative changes in fair value 46,170 (8,335) Non-Qualifying Components of Basel III: Cash flow hedge reserve 6,115 6,115 Revaluation reserve 4,904 4,904 Impairment reserve for Restructured loans 2,136 2,136 Non-Qualifying Components of Cumulative changes in fair value 54,505 Total shareholder's equity 1,794,592 1,794,592 Perpetual Tier I capital 505,320 505,320 Total equity 2,299,912 2,299,912 Total Liability and shareholders' funds 14,009,103 14,009,103 Page 4 of 10

Basel-III Disclosures Step-2 Table 2b Reconciliation between expanded line items as per published financial statements and regulatory scope of consolidation with reference to Table 1. As per financial Under regulatory Reference statements scope with Table of consolidation 1 As at As at 31-Mar-2024 31-Mar-2024 in RO '000 in RO '000 Assets Cash and balances with CBO 771,725 771,725 Due from banks 706,317 706,317 Investments: -Designated as Amortised Cost 1,874,535 1,874,535 -Designated as Fair Value through OCI 278,206 278,206 - Designated as fair value through profit or loss 14,992 14,992 Strategic Investment (CET1 adjustment) 39,931 39,931 e Investment in associates (CET1 adjustment) 9,218 9,218 Loans & Advances/Islamic Financing - Net of provisions 10,069,361 10,069,361 Of which: - Loans and advances to domestic banks 47,563 47,563 - Loans and advances to non-resident banks 374,078 374,078 - Loans and advances to domestic customers 8,253,462 8,253,462 - Loans and advances to non-resident for operations abroad 182,918 182,918 - Loans and advances to SMEs 264,936 264,936 - Financing from Islamic banking window 1,527,783 1,527,783 Provision against Loans and Advances, Of which: - Stage 3 ECL Allowance (323,538) (323,538) - Stage 2 and 1 ECL Allowance Eligible as Tier 2 Capital (257,841) (78,409) h2 - Stage 2 ECL Allowance not eligible as Tier 2 Capital 1 - (179,432) Fixed assets 77,965 77,965 Other assets: 166,853 166,853 Acceptances 39,944 39,944 Positive value of Derivatives 7,265 7,265 Deferred Tax Asset (CET1 adjustment) 1,860 1,860 f1 Accrued Interest & Others 117,784 117,784 Total Assets 14,009,103 14,009,103 1 The bank has applied in its capital adequacy calculation the "Prudential filter" under interim adjustment arrangement for Stage-I and Stage-II ECL in line with CBO guidelines Circular letter (BSD/CB/2020/005) dated June 03, 2020. The impact of above filter on the bank's regulatory capital is 30 bps. Page 5 of 10

Basel-III Disclosures Step-2 (Continued) Table 2b Reconciliation between published financial statements and regulatory scope of consolidation with reference to regulatory capital working in Table 1 As per Under regulatory Reference financial scope with Table statements of consolidation As at As at 31-Mar-2024 31-Mar-2024 in RO '000 in RO '000 Capital & Liabilities Paid-up Capital, Of which: Amount eligible for CET1 Paid-up share capital 750,640 750,640 a1 Share Premium 156,215 156,215 a2 Legal reserve 160,474 160,474 c1 General reserve 410,258 410,258 c2 Retained earnings 207,092 207,092 b Current Year Profit 54,240 54,240 Cumulative loss on Fair Value (10,259) d1 Cash flow Hedge Reserve - Non- Qualifying for Basel 6,115 6,115 Foreign Currency Translation Reserve (CET1 adjustment) (3,652) (3,652) d2 Amount eligible for AT1 Perpetual Tier I capital 505,320 505,320 G Amount eligible for Tier 2 Cumulative gains on fair value- (Positive MTM after applying 55% haircut) 1,924 h1 Reserve for restructured accounts 2,136 - Reserve for restructured accounts - Non-qualifying for Regulatory Capital 2,136 Cumulative gains on fair value 46,170 54,505 Revaluation reserve 4,904 Revaluation reserve- Non- Qualifying for Basel 4,904 Total Capital 2,299,912 2,299,912 Deposits from banks 1,223,836 1,223,836 Customer deposits 9,750,423 9,750,423 Unsecured bonds 63,094 63,094 Borrowings in the form of bonds and Notes 192,853 192,853 Other liabilities 401,506 401,506 Deferred Tax Liabilities (CET1 adjustment) 4,993 4,993 f2 Taxation 72,486 72,486 Total Capital & Liabilities 14,009,103 14,009,103 Page 6 of 10

Basel-III Disclosures Table 3 Main features of regulatory capital instruments Issuer Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement) Governing law(s) of the instrument Regulatory treatment Transitional Basel III rules Post-transitional Basel III rules Eligible at solo/group/group & solo Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction) Amount recognised in regulatory capital - in RO million Par value of instrument - in RO Accounting classification Original date of issuance Perpetual or dated Original maturity date Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount Subsequent call dates, if applicable Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Coupon rate and any related index Existence of a dividend stopper Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem Noncumulative or cumulative Convertible or non-convertible If convertible, conversion trigger (s) If convertible, fully or partially If convertible, conversion rate If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into Write-down feature Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument) If write-down,write-down trigger(s) If write-down, full or partial If write-down, permanent or temporary If temporary write-down, description of write- up mechanism Non-compliant transitioned features If yes, specify non-compliant features Additional Equity Tier 1 Capital (AET1) - Governed by the Laws of the Sultanate of Oman. Additional Tier 1 Capital Additional Tier 1 Capital Group AET1 Capital 130.000 RO 1 Equity April 03, 2017 Perpetual Perpetual Yes, After 5 years Redemption of the capital deposit pursuant to agreement and CBO may only occur on the first call date or on any call date thereafter or on any interest payment date after the first call date. The first call date (fifth anniversary of the deposit date) or the second call date or the call date falling on any interest payment date after the first call date. Fixed 5.50% No Fully discretionary No Non-cumulative Non-convertible NA NA NA NA NA NA Yes The instrument is subordinated to depositors, general creditors and subordinated debt/sukuk of the bank. Non-viability event In Full or partial, as determined by the Bank in conjunction with CBO and in accordance with the Basel Regulations. Permanent NA None NA Additional Equity Tier 1 Capital (AET1) 2022 ISIN OM0000008892 Governed by the Laws of the Sultanate of Oman. Additional Tier 1 Capital NA Group AET1 Capital 375.320 RO 1 Equity Nov 20, 2022 Perpetual Perpetual Yes, After 5 years Redemption of the AET 1 Perpetual Bonds either in full or in part pursuant to conditions mentioned in prospectus on first call date or subsequent call date (every six months after first call date). The First call date is 20 November 2027, being the date falling on the fifth anniversary of the bond Issue Date. Subsequent call dates, every six (6) months after the first call date. Fixed until first call date and based on index thereafter. 4.25% until first call date, thereafter it is sum of Reset Reference Rate (weighted average interest rate payable on Rial Omani Deposits) plus Relevant Margin (2.25%) No Fully discretionary Non-cumulative Non-convertible NA NA NA NA NA NA The instrument is subordinated to deposit holders, general creditors, holders of subordinated debt/ bonds/ sukuk of the Bank. Non-viability event In Full or partial, as determined by the Bank in conjunction with CBO and in accordance with conditions mentioned in prospectus and the extant Basel Regulations. Permanent NA None NA Paid-up share capital MSX code: BKMB CMA Oman CET1 Capital CET1 Capital CET1 Capital Group Paid-up share capital 750.640 0.100 baisa Equity Various Perpetual Various No NA NA Floating NA No Partially discretionary No NA Non-convertible NA NA NA NA NA No Sub-Debt NA NA NA NA None NA Page 7 of 10

Basel-III Disclosures Leverage Ratio Under its Basel III guidelines, Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) introduced a non-risk sensitive Leverage Ratio to address excessive build-up of on and off-balance sheet exposures, which was the root cause of the Financial/Credit crisis of 2008. The ratio is calculated by dividing the Tier I capital of the bank by the Bank's total assets (sum of all on and off-balance sheet assets). Being a DSIB the Bank is required to maintain a higher Leverage ratio of 5% considering the systemic importance. Table 1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure as at March 31, 2024 # Item RO'000 1 Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements 14,009,103 2 Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting (49,149) purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation 3 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure 4 Adjustments for derivative financial instruments 115,906 5 Adjustment for securities financing transactions (i.e., repos and similar secured lending) 6 Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e., conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures) 1,001,299 7 Other adjustments - 8 Leverage ratio exposure 15,077,159 Table 2: Leverage ratio common disclosure template Item RO'000 1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives and SFTs, but including collateral) 14,009,103 2 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital) (49,149) 3 Total on-balancesheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and 2) 13,959,954 Derivative Exposures 4 Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e., net of eligible cash variation margin) 34,245 5 Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions 81,661 6 Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative accounting framework 7 (Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions) 8 (Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures) 9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives 10 (Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives) 11 Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10) 115,906 Securities financing transaction exposures 12 Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting transactions - 13 (Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets) - 14 CCR exposure for SFT assets - 15 Agent transaction exposures - 16 Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines 12 to 15) - Other Off-balance sheet exposures 17 Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount 2,066,031 18 (Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts) (1,064,732) 19 Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18) 1,001,299 Capital and total exposures 20 Tier 1 capital 2,126,939 21 Total exposures (sum of lines 3, 11, 16 and 19) 15,077,159 22 Basel III leverage ratio (%) 14.1 Page 8 of 10