bank muscat SAOG
Basel III Disclosures
March 31, 2024
The Central Bank of Oman has issued final guidelines on the implementation of the new capital norms as well as the Liquidity norms along with reporting and disclosure norms. bank muscat SAOG remains strongly capitalised. The appended tables are part of the disclosures under the new accord:
Table 1 Basel III common disclosure template as at March 31, 2024:
RO '000
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
Ref.to
Table 2b
1
Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies) plus related stock surplus
906,855
a= a1+ a2
2
Retained earnings
207,092
b
3
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
570,732
c= c1+c2
4
Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock companies)
-
5
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)
-
6
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
1,684,679
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
7
Prudential valuation adjustments
d=(Absolute
13,911
d1+d2)
8
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
-
9
Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
10
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
-
11
Cash-flow hedge reserve
-
12
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
-
13
Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 14.9 of CP-1)
-
14
Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities.
-
15
Defined-benefit pension fund net assets
-
16
Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)
-
17
Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
18
consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount
-
above 10% threshold)
19
Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of
49,149
e
regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)
20
Mortgage Servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)
-
21
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)
-
f=(f1-f2)
22
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold
-
23
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
24
of which: mortgage servicing rights
-
25
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
-
National specific regulatory adjustments
26 REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT
27
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions
28
Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1
63,060
29
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
1,621,619
Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments
30
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus
505,320
g
31
of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 5
505,320
32
of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards 6
-
33
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1
-
34
Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
-
(amount allowed in group AT1)
35
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
36
Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
505,320
Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
37
Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
38
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
39
consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of
-
the entity (amount above 10% threshold)
40
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
-
consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
National specific regulatory adjustments
41
REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO ADDITIONAL TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III
-
TREATMENT
42
Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions
-
43
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital
-
44
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
505,320
45
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
2,126,939
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions
46
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus
-
47
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2
-
48
Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
-
(amount allowed in group Tier 2)
49
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
50
Provisions and Cumulative gains on fair value
80,333
51
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
80,333
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments
52
Investments in own Tier 2 instruments
-
53
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
54
consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of
-
the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)
55
Significant investments in the capital banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
-
consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
56
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO TIER 2 IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT
57
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
-
58
Tier 2 capital (T2)
80,333
59
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
2,207,272
Risk Weighted Assets
RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT
60
Total risk weighted assets (60a+60b+60c)
10,755,703
60a
Of which: Credit risk weighted assets
9,723,124
60b
Of which: Market risk weighted assets
127,747
60c
Of which: Operational risk weighted assets
904,832
Capital Ratios
61
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
15.08%
62
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
19.77%
63
Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
20.52%
64
Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer
9.25%
requirements plus G-SIB/D-SIB buffer requirement expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
65
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
1.25%
66
of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement
-
67
of which: D-SIB/G-SIB buffer requirement
1.00%
68
Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk weighted assets
6.82%
National minima (if different from Basel III)
69
National Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel 3 minimum)
7.00%
70
National Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel 3 minimum)
11.25%
National total capital minimum ratio (if different from Basel 3 minimum)
13.25%
71
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
72
Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials
-
73
Significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
74
Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
75
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
-
Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2
76
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to application of cap)
78,409
77
Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardised approach
-
78
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of
-
cap)
79
Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based approach
-
80
Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
-
81
Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
-
82
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
-
83
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
-
84
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
-
85
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
-
- =
(h1+h2)
Step-1
Table 2a Reconciliation between published financial statements and regulatory scope of consolidation
Balance sheet as in
Under regulatory scope
published financial
of consolidation
statements
As at 31-Mar-2024
As at 31-Mar-2024
in RO '000
in RO '000
Assets
Cash and balances with CBO
771,725
771,725
Due from banks
706,317
706,317
Loans & Advances/Islamic Financing - Net,
9,860,338
9,860,338
Investments in securities
2,207,664
2,207,664
Investments in associates
9,218
9,218
Loans and advances to banks
209,023
209,023
Fixed assets
77,965
77,965
Deferred Tax Asset (CET1 adjustment)
1,860
1,860
Other assets
164,993
164,993
Total Assets
14,009,103
14,009,103
Liabilities
Due to banks
1,223,836
1,223,836
Customer deposits
9,750,423
9,750,423
Current tax liabilities
67,493
67,493
Other liabilities
406,499
406,499
Deferred Tax Liabilities (CET1 adjustment)
4,993
4,993
Sukuk
63,094
63,094
Euro Medium term notes
192,853
192,853
Total liabilities
11,709,191
11,709,191
Shareholder's Equity
Share capital
750,640
750,640
Share premium
156,215
156,215
General reserve
410,258
410,258
Retained profit
261,332
302,399
Legal reserve
160,474
139,229
Foreign currency translation reserve
(3,652)
(3,652)
Cumulative changes in fair value
46,170
(8,335)
Non-Qualifying Components of Basel III:
Cash flow hedge reserve
6,115
6,115
Revaluation reserve
4,904
4,904
Impairment reserve for Restructured loans
2,136
2,136
Non-Qualifying Components of Cumulative changes in fair value
54,505
Total shareholder's equity
1,794,592
1,794,592
Perpetual Tier I capital
505,320
505,320
Total equity
2,299,912
2,299,912
Total Liability and shareholders' funds
14,009,103
14,009,103
Step-2
Table 2b Reconciliation between expanded line items as per published financial statements and regulatory scope of consolidation with reference to Table 1.
As per financial
Under regulatory
Reference
statements
scope
with Table
of consolidation
1
As at
As at
31-Mar-2024
31-Mar-2024
in RO '000
in RO '000
Assets
Cash and balances with CBO
771,725
771,725
Due from banks
706,317
706,317
Investments:
-Designated as Amortised Cost
1,874,535
1,874,535
-Designated as Fair Value through OCI
278,206
278,206
- Designated as fair value through profit or loss
14,992
14,992
Strategic Investment (CET1 adjustment)
39,931
39,931
e
Investment in associates (CET1 adjustment)
9,218
9,218
Loans & Advances/Islamic Financing - Net of provisions
10,069,361
10,069,361
Of which:
- Loans and advances to domestic banks
47,563
47,563
- Loans and advances to non-resident banks
374,078
374,078
- Loans and advances to domestic customers
8,253,462
8,253,462
- Loans and advances to non-resident for operations abroad
182,918
182,918
- Loans and advances to SMEs
264,936
264,936
- Financing from Islamic banking window
1,527,783
1,527,783
Provision against Loans and Advances, Of which:
- Stage 3 ECL Allowance
(323,538)
(323,538)
- Stage 2 and 1 ECL Allowance Eligible as Tier 2 Capital
(257,841)
(78,409)
h2
- Stage 2 ECL Allowance not eligible as Tier 2 Capital 1
-
(179,432)
Fixed assets
77,965
77,965
Other assets:
166,853
166,853
Acceptances
39,944
39,944
Positive value of Derivatives
7,265
7,265
Deferred Tax Asset (CET1 adjustment)
1,860
1,860
f1
Accrued Interest & Others
117,784
117,784
Total Assets
14,009,103
14,009,103
1 The bank has applied in its capital adequacy calculation the "Prudential filter" under interim adjustment arrangement for Stage-I and Stage-II ECL in line with CBO guidelines Circular letter (BSD/CB/2020/005) dated June 03, 2020. The impact of above filter on the bank's regulatory capital is 30 bps.
Step-2 (Continued)
Table 2b Reconciliation between published financial statements and regulatory scope of consolidation with reference to regulatory capital working in Table 1
As per
Under
regulatory
Reference
financial
scope
with Table
statements
of consolidation
As at
As at
31-Mar-2024
31-Mar-2024
in RO '000
in RO '000
Capital & Liabilities
Paid-up Capital, Of which:
Amount eligible for CET1
Paid-up share capital
750,640
750,640
a1
Share Premium
156,215
156,215
a2
Legal reserve
160,474
160,474
c1
General reserve
410,258
410,258
c2
Retained earnings
207,092
207,092
b
Current Year Profit
54,240
54,240
Cumulative loss on Fair Value
(10,259)
d1
Cash flow Hedge Reserve - Non- Qualifying for Basel
6,115
6,115
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve (CET1 adjustment)
(3,652)
(3,652)
d2
Amount eligible for AT1
Perpetual Tier I capital
505,320
505,320
G
Amount eligible for Tier 2
Cumulative gains on fair value- (Positive MTM after applying 55% haircut)
1,924
h1
Reserve for restructured accounts
2,136
-
Reserve for restructured accounts - Non-qualifying for Regulatory Capital
2,136
Cumulative gains on fair value
46,170
54,505
Revaluation reserve
4,904
Revaluation reserve- Non- Qualifying for Basel
4,904
Total Capital
2,299,912
2,299,912
Deposits from banks
1,223,836
1,223,836
Customer deposits
9,750,423
9,750,423
Unsecured bonds
63,094
63,094
Borrowings in the form of bonds and Notes
192,853
192,853
Other liabilities
401,506
401,506
Deferred Tax Liabilities (CET1 adjustment)
4,993
4,993
f2
Taxation
72,486
72,486
Total Capital & Liabilities
14,009,103
14,009,103
Table 3 Main features of regulatory capital instruments
- Issuer
- Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
- Governing law(s) of the instrument Regulatory treatment
- Transitional Basel III rules
- Post-transitional Basel III rules
- Eligible at solo/group/group & solo
- Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
- Amount recognised in regulatory capital - in RO million
- Par value of instrument - in RO
- Accounting classification
- Original date of issuance
- Perpetual or dated
- Original maturity date
- Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
- Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount
- Subsequent call dates, if applicable
- Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
- Coupon rate and any related index
- Existence of a dividend stopper
- Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
- Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
- Noncumulative or cumulative
- Convertible or non-convertible
- If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
- If convertible, fully or partially
- If convertible, conversion rate
- If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
- If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
- If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
- Write-down feature
Position in subordination hierarchy in
- liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
- If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
- If write-down, full or partial
- If write-down, permanent or temporary
- If temporary write-down, description of write- up mechanism
- Non-compliant transitioned features
- If yes, specify non-compliant features
Additional Equity Tier 1 Capital
(AET1)
-
Governed by the Laws of the Sultanate of Oman. Additional Tier 1 Capital Additional Tier 1 Capital Group
AET1 Capital
130.000
RO 1
Equity
April 03, 2017
Perpetual
Perpetual
Yes, After 5 years
Redemption of the capital deposit pursuant to agreement and CBO may only occur on the first call date or on any call date thereafter or on any interest payment date after the first call date.
The first call date (fifth anniversary of the deposit date) or the second call date or the call date falling on any interest payment date after the first call date.
Fixed
5.50%
No
Fully discretionary
No
Non-cumulative
Non-convertible
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Yes
The instrument is subordinated to depositors, general creditors and subordinated debt/sukuk of the bank.
Non-viability event
In Full or partial, as determined by the Bank in conjunction with CBO and in accordance with the Basel Regulations.
Permanent
NA
None
NA
Additional Equity Tier 1 Capital
(AET1) 2022
ISIN OM0000008892
Governed by the Laws of the Sultanate of Oman. Additional Tier 1 Capital
NA
Group
AET1 Capital
375.320
RO 1
Equity
Nov 20, 2022
Perpetual
Perpetual
Yes, After 5 years
Redemption of the AET 1 Perpetual Bonds either in full or in part pursuant to conditions mentioned in prospectus on first call date or subsequent call date (every six months after first call date).
The First call date is 20 November 2027, being the date falling on the fifth anniversary of the bond Issue Date. Subsequent call dates, every six
(6) months after the first call date.
Fixed until first call date and based on
index thereafter.
4.25% until first call date, thereafter it is sum of Reset Reference Rate (weighted average interest rate payable on Rial Omani Deposits) plus Relevant Margin (2.25%)
No
Fully discretionary
Non-cumulative
Non-convertible
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
The instrument is subordinated to deposit holders, general creditors, holders of subordinated debt/ bonds/ sukuk of the Bank.
Non-viability event
In Full or partial, as determined by the Bank in conjunction with CBO and in accordance with conditions mentioned in prospectus and the extant Basel Regulations. Permanent
NA
None
NA
Paid-up share capital
MSX code: BKMB
CMA Oman
CET1 Capital
CET1 Capital
CET1 Capital
Group
Paid-up share capital
750.640
0.100 baisa
Equity
Various
Perpetual
Various
No
NA
NA
Floating
NA
No
Partially discretionary
No
NA
Non-convertible
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
No
Sub-Debt
NA
NA
NA
NA
None
NA
Leverage Ratio
Under its Basel III guidelines, Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) introduced a non-risk sensitive Leverage Ratio to address excessive build-up of on and off-balance sheet exposures, which was the root cause of the Financial/Credit crisis of 2008. The ratio is calculated by dividing the Tier I capital of the bank by the Bank's total assets (sum of all on and off-balance sheet assets). Being a DSIB the Bank is required to maintain a higher Leverage ratio of 5% considering the systemic importance.
Table 1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure as at March 31, 2024
#
Item
RO'000
1
Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements
14,009,103
2
Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting
(49,149)
purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation
3 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure
4
Adjustments for derivative financial instruments
115,906
5
Adjustment for securities financing transactions (i.e., repos and similar secured lending)
6
Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e., conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures)
1,001,299
7
Other adjustments
-
8
Leverage ratio exposure
15,077,159
Table 2: Leverage ratio common disclosure template
Item
RO'000
1
On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives and SFTs, but including collateral)
14,009,103
2
(Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital)
(49,149)
3
Total on-balancesheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and 2)
13,959,954
Derivative Exposures
4
Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e., net of eligible cash variation margin)
34,245
5
Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions
81,661
6 Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative accounting framework
7
(Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions)
8
(Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures)
9
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
10
(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)
11
Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10)
115,906
Securities financing transaction exposures
12
Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting transactions
-
13
(Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets)
-
14
CCR exposure for SFT assets
-
15
Agent transaction exposures
-
16
Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines 12 to 15)
-
Other Off-balance sheet exposures
17
Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount
2,066,031
18
(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)
(1,064,732)
19
Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18)
1,001,299
Capital and total exposures
20
Tier 1 capital
2,126,939
21
Total exposures (sum of lines 3, 11, 16 and 19)
15,077,159
22
Basel III leverage ratio (%)
14.1
LCR Common Disclosure
Total unweighted
TOTAL CASH
value (Average)
INFLOWS
As at
As at
31-Mar-2024
31-Mar-2024
in RO '000
in RO '000
High Quality Liquid Assets
1
Total High-Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)
2,527,581
Cash Outflows
2
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which:
4,044,305
215,137
3
Stable deposits
2,288,445
69,361
4
Less stable deposits
1,755,861
145,776
5
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:
2,653,795
1,272,149
6
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of cooperative banks
7
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
2,653,795
1,272,149
8
Unsecured debt
9
Secured wholesale funding
0
10
Additional requirements, of which
307,065
45,420
11
Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements
16,348
16,348
12
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products
13
Credit and liquidity facilities
290,717
29,072
14
Other contractual funding obligations
143,450
143,450
15
Other contractual funding obligations
1,766,561
88,328
16 TOTAL CASH OUTFLOWS
1,764,484
17
Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)
18 Inflows from fully performing exposures
1,036,941
579,489
19
Other cash inflows
20 TOTAL CASH INFLOWS
1,036,941
579,489
Total Adjusted
Value
21
TOTAL HQLA
2,527,581
22
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS
1,184,995
23
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)
213
