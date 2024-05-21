bank muscat SAOG

Basel III Disclosures

March 31, 2024

Basel-III Disclosures

The Central Bank of Oman has issued final guidelines on the implementation of the new capital norms as well as the Liquidity norms along with reporting and disclosure norms. bank muscat SAOG remains strongly capitalised. The appended tables are part of the disclosures under the new accord:

Table 1 Basel III common disclosure template as at March 31, 2024:

RO '000

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

Ref.to

Table 2b

1

Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies) plus related stock surplus

906,855

a= a1+ a2

2

Retained earnings

207,092

b

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

570,732

c= c1+c2

4

Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock companies)

-

5

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)

-

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

1,684,679

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7

Prudential valuation adjustments

d=(Absolute

13,911

d1+d2)

8

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

-

9

Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

10

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

-

11

Cash-flow hedge reserve

-

12

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

-

13

Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 14.9 of CP-1)

-

14

Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities.

-

15

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

-

16

Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)

-

17

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

18

consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount

-

above 10% threshold)

19

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of

49,149

e

regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)

20

Mortgage Servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)

-

21

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)

-

f=(f1-f2)

22

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

23

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

24

of which: mortgage servicing rights

-

25

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

National specific regulatory adjustments

26 REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT

27

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1

63,060

29

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

1,621,619

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus

505,320

g

31

of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 5

505,320

32

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards 6

-

33

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1

-

34

Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

-

(amount allowed in group AT1)

35

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

36

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

505,320

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

38

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

39

consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of

-

the entity (amount above 10% threshold)

40

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

-

consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

National specific regulatory adjustments

41

REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO ADDITIONAL TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III

-

TREATMENT

42

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions

-

43

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital

-

44

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

505,320

Basel-III Disclosures

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

2,126,939

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

-

47

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2

-

48

Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

-

(amount allowed in group Tier 2)

49

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

50

Provisions and Cumulative gains on fair value

80,333

51

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

80,333

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

52

Investments in own Tier 2 instruments

-

53

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

54

consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of

-

the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)

55

Significant investments in the capital banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

-

consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

56

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO TIER 2 IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT

57

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

-

58

Tier 2 capital (T2)

80,333

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

2,207,272

Risk Weighted Assets

RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT

60

Total risk weighted assets (60a+60b+60c)

10,755,703

60a

Of which: Credit risk weighted assets

9,723,124

60b

Of which: Market risk weighted assets

127,747

60c

Of which: Operational risk weighted assets

904,832

Capital Ratios

61

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

15.08%

62

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

19.77%

63

Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

20.52%

64

Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer

9.25%

requirements plus G-SIB/D-SIB buffer requirement expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

65

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

1.25%

66

of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement

-

67

of which: D-SIB/G-SIB buffer requirement

1.00%

68

Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk weighted assets

6.82%

National minima (if different from Basel III)

69

National Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel 3 minimum)

7.00%

70

National Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel 3 minimum)

11.25%

National total capital minimum ratio (if different from Basel 3 minimum)

13.25%

71

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

72

Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials

-

73

Significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

74

Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

-

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to application of cap)

78,409

77

Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardised approach

-

78

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of

-

cap)

79

Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based approach

-

80

Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

-

81

Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

-

82

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

-

83

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

-

84

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

-

85

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

-

  1. =
    (h1+h2)

Basel-III Disclosures

Step-1

Table 2a Reconciliation between published financial statements and regulatory scope of consolidation

Balance sheet as in

Under regulatory scope

published financial

of consolidation

statements

As at 31-Mar-2024

As at 31-Mar-2024

in RO '000

in RO '000

Assets

Cash and balances with CBO

771,725

771,725

Due from banks

706,317

706,317

Loans & Advances/Islamic Financing - Net,

9,860,338

9,860,338

Investments in securities

2,207,664

2,207,664

Investments in associates

9,218

9,218

Loans and advances to banks

209,023

209,023

Fixed assets

77,965

77,965

Deferred Tax Asset (CET1 adjustment)

1,860

1,860

Other assets

164,993

164,993

Total Assets

14,009,103

14,009,103

Liabilities

Due to banks

1,223,836

1,223,836

Customer deposits

9,750,423

9,750,423

Current tax liabilities

67,493

67,493

Other liabilities

406,499

406,499

Deferred Tax Liabilities (CET1 adjustment)

4,993

4,993

Sukuk

63,094

63,094

Euro Medium term notes

192,853

192,853

Total liabilities

11,709,191

11,709,191

Shareholder's Equity

Share capital

750,640

750,640

Share premium

156,215

156,215

General reserve

410,258

410,258

Retained profit

261,332

302,399

Legal reserve

160,474

139,229

Foreign currency translation reserve

(3,652)

(3,652)

Cumulative changes in fair value

46,170

(8,335)

Non-Qualifying Components of Basel III:

Cash flow hedge reserve

6,115

6,115

Revaluation reserve

4,904

4,904

Impairment reserve for Restructured loans

2,136

2,136

Non-Qualifying Components of Cumulative changes in fair value

54,505

Total shareholder's equity

1,794,592

1,794,592

Perpetual Tier I capital

505,320

505,320

Total equity

2,299,912

2,299,912

Total Liability and shareholders' funds

14,009,103

14,009,103

Basel-III Disclosures

Step-2

Table 2b Reconciliation between expanded line items as per published financial statements and regulatory scope of consolidation with reference to Table 1.

As per financial

Under regulatory

Reference

statements

scope

with Table

of consolidation

1

As at

As at

31-Mar-2024

31-Mar-2024

in RO '000

in RO '000

Assets

Cash and balances with CBO

771,725

771,725

Due from banks

706,317

706,317

Investments:

-Designated as Amortised Cost

1,874,535

1,874,535

-Designated as Fair Value through OCI

278,206

278,206

- Designated as fair value through profit or loss

14,992

14,992

Strategic Investment (CET1 adjustment)

39,931

39,931

e

Investment in associates (CET1 adjustment)

9,218

9,218

Loans & Advances/Islamic Financing - Net of provisions

10,069,361

10,069,361

Of which:

- Loans and advances to domestic banks

47,563

47,563

- Loans and advances to non-resident banks

374,078

374,078

- Loans and advances to domestic customers

8,253,462

8,253,462

- Loans and advances to non-resident for operations abroad

182,918

182,918

- Loans and advances to SMEs

264,936

264,936

- Financing from Islamic banking window

1,527,783

1,527,783

Provision against Loans and Advances, Of which:

- Stage 3 ECL Allowance

(323,538)

(323,538)

- Stage 2 and 1 ECL Allowance Eligible as Tier 2 Capital

(257,841)

(78,409)

h2

- Stage 2 ECL Allowance not eligible as Tier 2 Capital 1

-

(179,432)

Fixed assets

77,965

77,965

Other assets:

166,853

166,853

Acceptances

39,944

39,944

Positive value of Derivatives

7,265

7,265

Deferred Tax Asset (CET1 adjustment)

1,860

1,860

f1

Accrued Interest & Others

117,784

117,784

Total Assets

14,009,103

14,009,103

1 The bank has applied in its capital adequacy calculation the "Prudential filter" under interim adjustment arrangement for Stage-I and Stage-II ECL in line with CBO guidelines Circular letter (BSD/CB/2020/005) dated June 03, 2020. The impact of above filter on the bank's regulatory capital is 30 bps.

Basel-III Disclosures

Step-2 (Continued)

Table 2b Reconciliation between published financial statements and regulatory scope of consolidation with reference to regulatory capital working in Table 1

As per

Under

regulatory

Reference

financial

scope

with Table

statements

of consolidation

As at

As at

31-Mar-2024

31-Mar-2024

in RO '000

in RO '000

Capital & Liabilities

Paid-up Capital, Of which:

Amount eligible for CET1

Paid-up share capital

750,640

750,640

a1

Share Premium

156,215

156,215

a2

Legal reserve

160,474

160,474

c1

General reserve

410,258

410,258

c2

Retained earnings

207,092

207,092

b

Current Year Profit

54,240

54,240

Cumulative loss on Fair Value

(10,259)

d1

Cash flow Hedge Reserve - Non- Qualifying for Basel

6,115

6,115

Foreign Currency Translation Reserve (CET1 adjustment)

(3,652)

(3,652)

d2

Amount eligible for AT1

Perpetual Tier I capital

505,320

505,320

G

Amount eligible for Tier 2

Cumulative gains on fair value- (Positive MTM after applying 55% haircut)

1,924

h1

Reserve for restructured accounts

2,136

-

Reserve for restructured accounts - Non-qualifying for Regulatory Capital

2,136

Cumulative gains on fair value

46,170

54,505

Revaluation reserve

4,904

Revaluation reserve- Non- Qualifying for Basel

4,904

Total Capital

2,299,912

2,299,912

Deposits from banks

1,223,836

1,223,836

Customer deposits

9,750,423

9,750,423

Unsecured bonds

63,094

63,094

Borrowings in the form of bonds and Notes

192,853

192,853

Other liabilities

401,506

401,506

Deferred Tax Liabilities (CET1 adjustment)

4,993

4,993

f2

Taxation

72,486

72,486

Total Capital & Liabilities

14,009,103

14,009,103

Basel-III Disclosures

Table 3 Main features of regulatory capital instruments

  1. Issuer
  2. Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
  3. Governing law(s) of the instrument Regulatory treatment
  4. Transitional Basel III rules
  5. Post-transitional Basel III rules
  6. Eligible at solo/group/group & solo
  7. Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
  8. Amount recognised in regulatory capital - in RO million
  9. Par value of instrument - in RO
  10. Accounting classification
  11. Original date of issuance
  12. Perpetual or dated
  13. Original maturity date
  14. Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
  15. Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount
  16. Subsequent call dates, if applicable
  17. Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
  18. Coupon rate and any related index
  19. Existence of a dividend stopper
  20. Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
  21. Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
  22. Noncumulative or cumulative
  23. Convertible or non-convertible
  24. If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
  25. If convertible, fully or partially
  26. If convertible, conversion rate
  27. If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
  28. If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
  29. If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
  30. Write-down feature

Position in subordination hierarchy in

  1. liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
  2. If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
  3. If write-down, full or partial
  4. If write-down, permanent or temporary
  5. If temporary write-down, description of write- up mechanism
  6. Non-compliant transitioned features
  7. If yes, specify non-compliant features

Additional Equity Tier 1 Capital

(AET1)

-

Governed by the Laws of the Sultanate of Oman. Additional Tier 1 Capital Additional Tier 1 Capital Group

AET1 Capital

130.000

RO 1

Equity

April 03, 2017

Perpetual

Perpetual

Yes, After 5 years

Redemption of the capital deposit pursuant to agreement and CBO may only occur on the first call date or on any call date thereafter or on any interest payment date after the first call date.

The first call date (fifth anniversary of the deposit date) or the second call date or the call date falling on any interest payment date after the first call date.

Fixed

5.50%

No

Fully discretionary

No

Non-cumulative

Non-convertible

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Yes

The instrument is subordinated to depositors, general creditors and subordinated debt/sukuk of the bank.

Non-viability event

In Full or partial, as determined by the Bank in conjunction with CBO and in accordance with the Basel Regulations.

Permanent

NA

None

NA

Additional Equity Tier 1 Capital

(AET1) 2022

ISIN OM0000008892

Governed by the Laws of the Sultanate of Oman. Additional Tier 1 Capital

NA

Group

AET1 Capital

375.320

RO 1

Equity

Nov 20, 2022

Perpetual

Perpetual

Yes, After 5 years

Redemption of the AET 1 Perpetual Bonds either in full or in part pursuant to conditions mentioned in prospectus on first call date or subsequent call date (every six months after first call date).

The First call date is 20 November 2027, being the date falling on the fifth anniversary of the bond Issue Date. Subsequent call dates, every six

(6) months after the first call date.

Fixed until first call date and based on

index thereafter.

4.25% until first call date, thereafter it is sum of Reset Reference Rate (weighted average interest rate payable on Rial Omani Deposits) plus Relevant Margin (2.25%)

No

Fully discretionary

Non-cumulative

Non-convertible

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

The instrument is subordinated to deposit holders, general creditors, holders of subordinated debt/ bonds/ sukuk of the Bank.

Non-viability event

In Full or partial, as determined by the Bank in conjunction with CBO and in accordance with conditions mentioned in prospectus and the extant Basel Regulations. Permanent

NA

None

NA

Paid-up share capital

MSX code: BKMB

CMA Oman

CET1 Capital

CET1 Capital

CET1 Capital

Group

Paid-up share capital

750.640

0.100 baisa

Equity

Various

Perpetual

Various

No

NA

NA

Floating

NA

No

Partially discretionary

No

NA

Non-convertible

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

No

Sub-Debt

NA

NA

NA

NA

None

NA

Basel-III Disclosures

Leverage Ratio

Under its Basel III guidelines, Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) introduced a non-risk sensitive Leverage Ratio to address excessive build-up of on and off-balance sheet exposures, which was the root cause of the Financial/Credit crisis of 2008. The ratio is calculated by dividing the Tier I capital of the bank by the Bank's total assets (sum of all on and off-balance sheet assets). Being a DSIB the Bank is required to maintain a higher Leverage ratio of 5% considering the systemic importance.

Table 1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure as at March 31, 2024

#

Item

RO'000

1

Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements

14,009,103

2

Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting

(49,149)

purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation

3 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure

4

Adjustments for derivative financial instruments

115,906

5

Adjustment for securities financing transactions (i.e., repos and similar secured lending)

6

Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e., conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures)

1,001,299

7

Other adjustments

-

8

Leverage ratio exposure

15,077,159

Table 2: Leverage ratio common disclosure template

Item

RO'000

1

On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives and SFTs, but including collateral)

14,009,103

2

(Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital)

(49,149)

3

Total on-balancesheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and 2)

13,959,954

Derivative Exposures

4

Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e., net of eligible cash variation margin)

34,245

5

Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions

81,661

6 Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative accounting framework

7

(Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions)

8

(Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures)

9

Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives

10

(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)

11

Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10)

115,906

Securities financing transaction exposures

12

Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting transactions

-

13

(Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets)

-

14

CCR exposure for SFT assets

-

15

Agent transaction exposures

-

16

Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines 12 to 15)

-

Other Off-balance sheet exposures

17

Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount

2,066,031

18

(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)

(1,064,732)

19

Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18)

1,001,299

Capital and total exposures

20

Tier 1 capital

2,126,939

21

Total exposures (sum of lines 3, 11, 16 and 19)

15,077,159

22

Basel III leverage ratio (%)

14.1

Basel-III Disclosures

LCR Common Disclosure

Total unweighted

TOTAL CASH

value (Average)

INFLOWS

As at

As at

31-Mar-2024

31-Mar-2024

in RO '000

in RO '000

High Quality Liquid Assets

1

Total High-Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)

2,527,581

Cash Outflows

2

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which:

4,044,305

215,137

3

Stable deposits

2,288,445

69,361

4

Less stable deposits

1,755,861

145,776

5

Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:

2,653,795

1,272,149

6

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of cooperative banks

7

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

2,653,795

1,272,149

8

Unsecured debt

9

Secured wholesale funding

0

10

Additional requirements, of which

307,065

45,420

11

Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements

16,348

16,348

12

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products

13

Credit and liquidity facilities

290,717

29,072

14

Other contractual funding obligations

143,450

143,450

15

Other contractual funding obligations

1,766,561

88,328

16 TOTAL CASH OUTFLOWS

1,764,484

17

Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)

18 Inflows from fully performing exposures

1,036,941

579,489

19

Other cash inflows

20 TOTAL CASH INFLOWS

1,036,941

579,489

Total Adjusted

Value

21

TOTAL HQLA

2,527,581

22

TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS

1,184,995

23

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)

213

