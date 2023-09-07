Bank Muscat's Al Jawhar Privilege Banking is an ideal choice for customers and opens a world of opportunities and unrivalled benefits, making it one of the most popular Premier Banking options in Oman. Recently, the bank launched a special offer for customers, whereby those who apply for the Al Jawhar Visa Platinum Credit Card will get a waiver of annual fees for the first year for primary and supplementary cards. The offer continues until 30th September 2023.





Al Jawhar Visa Platinum Credit Cards offer an array of benefits including: 1% cashback on all local and international spends, and access to 25 premium lounges around the world in addition to lounges at Muscat and Salalah airports. Al Jawhar Visa Platinum Credit Cardholders can also enjoy the "best in class" complimentary travel insurance, which includes travel accident insurance as well as insurance for lost baggage and money, cancellation, travel delay, delayed baggage, personal liability, legal expenses and loss of passport and access to free medical and legal referral services worldwide. Al Jawhar Visa Platinum Credit cardholders can also enjoy numerous discounts across a variety of categories including Dining, Lifestyle, Health & Beauty through "xperience with Entertainer" app.





Al Jawhar Privilege Banking provides customers with an exceptional banking experience and opens a world of opportunities for them. Customers are also eligible for a higher ATM withdrawal limit of RO 800. Al Jawhar customers can access services through a number of e-channels including Internet and Mobile banking, ATMs / CDMs and the contact center 24/7 for their various banking needs.



