    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-03-04
0.2900 OMR    0.00%
Bank Muscat Saog : extends strong support to MSX Investors Roadshow in Riyadh
PU
03/02Bank Muscat Saog : launches Self Service Kiosks at business hubs across Oman
PU
01/30Bank Muscat Saog : Meethaq Islamic Banking launches Ikram package for pensioners to improve financial inclusion
PU
Bank muscat SAOG : extends strong support to MSX Investors Roadshow in Riyadh

03/06/2023 | 04:00am EST
​MUSCAT, 5 March 2023

In line with its aim to support Oman Vision 2040, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, extended its strong support to the second MSX Investor Roadshow, which was recently held in Riyadh. The second edition of the MSX Roadshow was aimed at attracting the attention of the global investment community towards listed companies in the Sultanate of Oman, and introducing the latest developments and growth prospects of the companies to regional funds. Attendees at the roadshow had the opportunity to enjoy direct face-to-face communication with regional portfolio managers, asset managers, and prospective investors.

The Riyadh roadshow featured high-level keynote speeches and presentations on the National Programme for Financial Sustainability, Oman Investment Authority's privatization plan, the performance of capital markets in Oman, the strategy and performance of Muscat Stock Exchange as well as the performance of the companies listed on MSX. Bank Muscat hosted a stall at the event where employees were able to explain more about its new strategy, operational aspects and financing solutions to high-profile investors and analysts. The Bank also showcased how it has been playing an integral part in several large-scale and key infrastructure projects of national importance as well as small and medium-sized enterprises covering a wide range of sectors like oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, transport and logistics, tourism, fisheries and food security. Today, Bank Muscat's extensive network of correspondent banking relationships across the world is instrumental in channelising trade business and fund-raising activities at favorable terms from lenders across the globe.

The second edition of MSX Roadshow was organized this year in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the top global economies and also the biggest in the region. The roadshow will play a major role in boosting the Sultanate's capital markets and bolstering its privatisation efforts as part of the Sultanate's continued drive to sustainable growth under Oman Vision 2040. Bank Muscat is committed to deepening its cooperation with MSX and other institutional partners. The Bank is keen to strengthen its support to the financial sector in Oman by attracting the attention of international investors and introducing to them the developments and the opportunities within the Sultanate through its participation in various local and international forums.

As a keen participant in the development of the Sultanate of Oman, Bank Muscat remains the only Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) in Oman, and has now further sharpened its focus on internal synergies so as to offer quality service to its customers and maintain a sustainable competitive edge in the future. The Bank, which is the largest in the Sultanate in terms of assets, demonstrated a strong financial performance by posting a net profit of RO 200.75 million for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to RO 189.63 million reported during the same period in 2021, an increase of 5.9 per cent.

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 08:59:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
