Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Muscat Exchange  >  Bank muscat SAOG    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bank muscat SAOG : ​Only 4 days are left to close Green Sports registration for 2021 program

12/31/2020 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Muscat, 31 December 2020

While Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, continues to inaugurate more new fields as part of the Green Sports programme to teams across the various governorates, only four days remain until the deadline for receiving new registration applications for the year 2021 as the opportunity is still available to all. Eligible teams to submit their requests no later than January 6. Applications are being accepted online at https://www.bankmuscat.com/greensports. The new registration process is user-friendly and can be easily done using a computer, a tablet or even a mobile phone. It is noteworthy that 15 Sports Teams will benefit from the support in 2021, thus the Green Sports programme will continue to achieve successes and achievements in the field of social responsibility and sustainability.

The criteria for availing the Green Sports support include that sports teams should have been in existence for at least three years and have a minimum of 300 members. Teams should be able to provide documents including the Mulkiya of the land on which the sports field is situated, the team's latest income statement and a letter from their Wali. Also, the dimensions of the sports field should be as per FIFA approved standards to be considered. Teams should also showcase their positive impact and contributions to the local community along with the application. Please email GreenSports@bankmuscat.com for any further queries regarding Green Sports applications.

The Green Sports initiative launched by Bank Muscat in 2012 continues to gain momentum with a total of 100 fields inaugurated so far, and the number of sports teams benefiting from the program until this year reached 123 teams across different governorates. The scope of Green Sports support for sports teams include greening of football fields with natural or synthetic turf, floodlights or water desalination equipment in areas facing problems of water salinity. Ensuring wider representation, the Green Sports programme extends to develop sustainable sports infrastructure in all parts of the Sultanate.

The bank's flagship CSR programme aims to provide avenues to Omani youth to excel in all arenas and thereby contribute to the overall development and progress of the Sultanate. The facilities developed as part of the programme can also be used as a venue for other social activities, leading to stronger community bonding and greater positive behaviour among young people. It must be noted that the bank's CSR and sustainability programmes have been well appreciated and received a number of accolades. The bank was recently honoured for its CSR, Sustainability and Community Service programmes at the Fourth Oman Forum for Partnership and Social Responsibility.

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 15:34:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BANK MUSCAT SAOG
10:35aBANK MUSCAT SAOG : ​Only 4 days are left to close Green Sports registratio..
PU
12/30BANK MUSCAT SAOG : celebrates the handover of 100 Green Sports Field across the ..
PU
12/29BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Ministry of Social Development honors Bank Muscat for the pro..
PU
12/28BANK MUSCAT SAOG : continues to implement Al Mazyona special End-of-Year campaig..
PU
12/28BANK MUSCAT SAOG : wins 2 elite awards from JP Morgan
PU
12/24BANK MUSCAT SAOG : announces the completion of a number of Green Sports fields i..
PU
12/23BANK MUSCAT SAOG : celebrates more than RO 370,000 Al Mazyona draw for Asalah, A..
PU
12/22BANK MUSCAT SAOG : launches 2 Mobile Banking Units to improve financial inclusio..
PU
12/21BANK MUSCAT SAOG : wins Signature Luxury 100 Award for Asalah Priority Banking
PU
12/21BANK MUSCAT SAOG : to accept Green Sports applications online till January 6
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 452 M 1 173 M 1 173 M
Net income 2020 143 M 370 M 370 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,00x
Yield 2020 6,26%
Capitalization 1 280 M 3 325 M 3 325 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 844
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Duration : Period :
bank muscat SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,38 OMR
Last Close Price 0,39 OMR
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Waleed Khamis Al-Hashar Chief Executive Officer
Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani Chairman
Thangavel Ganesh Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Omar Al-Ojaily Group Deputy General Manager-Technology
Nasser Mohammed Salim Al-Harthy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK MUSCAT SAOG-4.68%3 325
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.32%382 123
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.83%260 260
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.79%259 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.89%193 058
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.56%165 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ