bank muscat SAOG : ​Only 4 days are left to close Green Sports registration for 2021 program

Muscat, 31 December 2020

While Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, continues to inaugurate more new fields as part of the Green Sports programme to teams across the various governorates, only four days remain until the deadline for receiving new registration applications for the year 2021 as the opportunity is still available to all. Eligible teams to submit their requests no later than January 6. Applications are being accepted online at https://www.bankmuscat.com/greensports. The new registration process is user-friendly and can be easily done using a computer, a tablet or even a mobile phone. It is noteworthy that 15 Sports Teams will benefit from the support in 2021, thus the Green Sports programme will continue to achieve successes and achievements in the field of social responsibility and sustainability.

The criteria for availing the Green Sports support include that sports teams should have been in existence for at least three years and have a minimum of 300 members. Teams should be able to provide documents including the Mulkiya of the land on which the sports field is situated, the team's latest income statement and a letter from their Wali. Also, the dimensions of the sports field should be as per FIFA approved standards to be considered. Teams should also showcase their positive impact and contributions to the local community along with the application. Please email GreenSports@bankmuscat.com for any further queries regarding Green Sports applications.

The Green Sports initiative launched by Bank Muscat in 2012 continues to gain momentum with a total of 100 fields inaugurated so far, and the number of sports teams benefiting from the program until this year reached 123 teams across different governorates. The scope of Green Sports support for sports teams include greening of football fields with natural or synthetic turf, floodlights or water desalination equipment in areas facing problems of water salinity. Ensuring wider representation, the Green Sports programme extends to develop sustainable sports infrastructure in all parts of the Sultanate.

The bank's flagship CSR programme aims to provide avenues to Omani youth to excel in all arenas and thereby contribute to the overall development and progress of the Sultanate. The facilities developed as part of the programme can also be used as a venue for other social activities, leading to stronger community bonding and greater positive behaviour among young people. It must be noted that the bank's CSR and sustainability programmes have been well appreciated and received a number of accolades. The bank was recently honoured for its CSR, Sustainability and Community Service programmes at the Fourth Oman Forum for Partnership and Social Responsibility.