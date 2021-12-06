bank muscat SAOG : Al Jawhar Privilege Banking offers unrivalled benefits

Bank Muscat's Al Jawhar Privilege Banking opens a world of opportunities and unrivalled benefits to its customers making it one of the most popular Premier Banking options in Oman. As the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, Bank Muscat is keen to provide a banking experience that is in line with customer expectations and global banking trends.

Speaking about the various benefits and privileges available to customers, Abdulnasir Al Raisi, Deputy General Manager - Premier Banking, said: "Al Jawhar Privilege Banking customers enjoy an excellent banking experience based on Recognition, Rewards and Solutions. The bank is continuously launching new products and services in response to customer feedback and global banking trends. We look forward to warmly welcoming new customers to our unmatched Privilege Banking services, which are in line with the bank's customer-centric vision."

Al Jawhar Privilege Banking customers are eligible for exclusive 2-for-1 deals on food, entertainment and shopping that are available through the 'VISA Xperience App' on their smartphones. They also have access to a higher ATM withdrawal limit of RO 800, the chance to win a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year as well as other exclusive and high value Al Mazyona prizes that are especially reserved for them in the 2021 Al Mazyona scheme. Al Jawhar Privilege Banking customers who maintain a minimum balance of RO 10,000 in their accounts are automatically entered into the monthly draws for 20 prizes of RO 5,000 each. Al Jawhar customers will also be excited to know about the draws for 10 special prizes of RO 20,000 each, which are reserved for them in the upcoming End-of-Year draw.

It should also be noted that Al Jawhar VISA Platinum Credit cardholders receive 1% cashback as a reward on their local and international purchases. They can also make high-value purchases from a number of local merchants and pay for these purchases in 12 monthly instalments at 0% interest through the bank's Easy Payment Plan. Al Jawhar VISA Platinum Credit Cardholders can access 25 premium lounges around the world in addition to the lounges at Muscat and Salalah airport. Al Jawhar VISA Platinum Credit Cardholders are also eligible for a complimentary Dragon Pass and a 'Meet and Greet' service with 15% discount at over 450 global destinations. Al Jawhar VISA credit cards allow customers to enjoy the best in class complimentary travel insurance which include includes travel accident insurance as well as insurance for lost baggage and money, cancellation, travel delay, delayed baggage, personal liability, legal expenses and loss of passport and access to free medical and legal referral services worldwide.

Al Jawhar Privileged Banking customers can access the bank's vast range of services through a number of channels including Internet and Mobile Banking, ATMs, CDMs and branches across the country, in addition to the contact centre, which is available 24/7. Please visit our page for more details.