bank muscat SAOG : Asalah referral scheme offers up to RO 2,000 to Priority Banking customers

​MUSCAT, 7 April 2022

In line with the bank's vision 'To serve you better, everyday', Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, has launched its special Asalah referral scheme for 2022. The scheme will run till 31 December 2022, and offers attractive prizes to existing Asalah Priority Banking Customers. All that they have to do is successfully refer new customers to Asalah Priority Banking. A reward of RO 100 per successful referral will be paid out for each referral once the referred customer meets all eligibility criteria for a minimum of three months after opening an Asalah account with the bank. Existing customers can win up to RO 2,000 by making up to 20 successful referrals during the year.

Customers having a monthly salary of RO 5,000 or those who can maintain a savings deposit of RO 30,000 are eligible for Asalah Priority Banking. To provide referrals, the referral form available on the bank's website should be filled up and emailed to AsalahReferral@bankmuscat.com. The salary/deposit transfer of the referral should be credited within a maximum of 30 days from the date of referral, for the referral to be eligible for participation in the scheme. Cash rewards of RO 100 each will be credited directly to both the referrer's and referee's account for maintaining the eligibility criteria during the ¬3-month review period.

Speaking about the scheme, Amjad Iqbal Al Lawati, Deputy General Manager - Customer Segments, said: "As a prolific innovator of banking products and services in the Sultanate, Bank Muscat has always been customer-centric bank. We are very happy to once again offer guaranteed rewards for successful referrals and encourage all existing Asalah Priority Banking customers to use this offer and win great rewards."

Asalah customers enjoy a range of unrivalled benefits including access to a team of dedicated Relationship Managers, 39 Asalah Centres across Oman and a dedicated 24/7 Asalah Call Centre. Exclusive lifestyle benefits include the Asalah Entertainer App, which has more than 3,500 "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" offers in Oman and at international destinations as well as rewards of indulgence and merchant discounts across fine dining, entertainment, leisure, and the beauty and wellness segments.

The Asalah Debit Card offers access to 50 lounges worldwide and has a higher ATM withdrawal limit of RO 1,000. Asalah VISA Signature credit cardholders can enjoy airport lounge access at more than 1,000 lounges worldwide, and a 24/7 global concierge service. The Credit Card also offers 1% cashback on purchases as well as free multi-trip travel insurance for customers and their direct family members. Cardholders can also enjoy complimentary chauffeur service to and from the Muscat International Airport. Asalah customers also enjoy access to an integrated wealth management platform that allows them to invest in global asset classes through a single touchpoint. They also get the latest updates and reports on local and international investment opportunities.

Asalah Priority Banking reflects the bank's commitment for continued leadership of Oman's banking sector. As a prolific innovator in the financial sector, Bank Muscat has won a number of international and local awards including the Signature Luxury 100 award. The bank was also listed by Forbes Middle East as one of the Top 50 Banks in the region as well as one of the Top 100 Listed Companies in the Middle East in 2021.

