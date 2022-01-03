Log in
    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
bank muscat SAOG : Baituna home finance customers' first choice for owning their dream homes

01/03/2022 | 03:59am EST
​MUSCAT, 2 January 2022
Every New Year comes with new plans and dreams, like owning a house that can warmly bring together family members. Throughout all these years, Bank Muscat, the leading financial institution in the Sultanate, managed to help turning thousands of dreams into reality through Baituna home finance. It has been steadily attracting large numbers of customers across Oman for its competitive features and offers that go in line with Bank Muscat's customer-centric vision. The bank has been providing financing products to a wide range of customers, both Omanis and residents, facilitated by its large network of 174 branches. Thus, customers can easily visit any branch or apply for home finance through any of the dedicated Baituna Sales Centres at Qurm, Ma'abela, Nizwa, Salalah, Barka, Sur, Saham, Sohar, Ibri, Buraimi and Ibra.

In line with the vision "To serve you better, everyday", Bank Muscat has attractive offers aligned to the customers' unique needs. It should be noted that Bank Muscat offers very attractive interest rates and a tenor up to 25 years. Omanis employees of government and semi-government institutions as well as Tier 1 companies are eligible to apply for home finance products and enjoy the banking facilities.

Baituna home finance is available for salaried government employees with a minimum salary of RO 250 and minimum service of 3 months for up to 25 years of home financing, while employees of Tier 1 private sector companies with a minimum salary of RO 500 and minimum 6 months service, are eligible for home loans having a tenure of up to 25 years. Loans of up to RO 500,000 are available through Baituna, subject to the applicant fulfilling the relevant criteria. Easy and convenient credit approval can be obtained at any of the dedicated Baituna Sales Centres or at branches across Oman.

Speaking about Baituna, Abdullah Tamman Al Maashani, General Manager - Products, Bank Muscat, said: "Since its launch, we have seen the demand for Baituna home finance and it became the customers' first choice when they think of buying a house or a land. During this season and the active movement in real estate sector, we anticipate a higher demand for our home finance. The bank is fully prepared to receive its customers' application for our product and we hope that they will enjoy the benefits it provides. We call upon our valued customers to utilise these benefits and fast processing procedures to finance their dream homes."

Bank Muscat is always committed to supporting the real estate sector, which contributes substantially to the Sultanate's economic growth. Customers can use the bank's Baituna financing facilities to construct or purchase new homes as well as land for residential use. Bank Muscat customers can take advantage of the fast processing of applications across the bank's extensive network of branches and dedicated Sales Centers and the excellent insurance coverage for their financing. Flexible payment options and simple documentation makes Baituna the leading home finance facility in the Sultanate.

Please visithttps://www.bankmuscat.com/en/loans/Pages/details.aspx#baitunaor call 2479 5555 or visit the nearest Bank Muscat branch to know more about Baituna.

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
