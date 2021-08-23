bank muscat SAOG : Excellent response from customers for Meethaq's feature-rich credit cards

MUSCAT, 22 August 2021

In line with the bank's vision 'To serve you better, everyday', Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat invites everyone to take advantage of the numerous features and benefits of its credit cards. Meethaq is the leading Islamic financial services provider in Oman, operating based on the principles of Transparency, Trust and Partnership while ensuring the comfort of remaining true to Islamic values. Currently Meethaq offers 4 different types of Shari'a compliant credit cards to its customers which include the Hafawa Visa Signature credit card, Titanium MasterCard credit card, Meethaq-LuLu co-branded credit card and the Standard MasterCard credit card. Customers can also avail up to 5 supplementary cards for each primary card they hold enabling supplementary card holders to enjoy the benefits available to primary card holders. For a limited period, Meethaq is offering a full waiver of the annual fees on both the primary and supplementary card for the first year to promote cash free digital transactions and to encourage customers, including their family members, to experience the benefits of its credit card offering.

Meethaq credit cards are based on the Shari'a contracts of Ujrah and offers benefits which include wide acceptance across POS and ATM location across the world, contactless payments, 24/7 customer service, One Time Pin (OTP) service for secure online transactions, SMS alerts for transactions and up to 52 days of payment grace period. Meethaq credit cards are an attractive payment solution for customers who seek banking products based on Islamic principles and at the same time seek convenience and flexibility in making day-to-day transactions at shopping malls, restaurants or at international destinations. Additionally, Meethaq credit cards also offers an Easy Payment Plan (EPP) which allows Meethaq customers to purchase a wide range of goods and services and make payments for the purchases over a period of 12 months conveniently with no additional costs, in accordance with Shari'a principles.

Apart from its credit cards, Meethaq is also a pioneer in offering innovative digital banking products and services that are aligned to the best practices of Islamic banking and finance worldwide. Its robust Internet Banking and Mobile Banking platforms along with its extended reach of close to 800 Meethaq & Bank Muscat ATMs and CDMs across the Sultanate makes daily financial transactions a breeze for Meethaq customers. Notably, Meethaq has also debuted a new online account opening process for savings accounts wherein customers can submit the completed account opening form together with supporting documents by email and need to visit the selected branch only to collect their debit cards. The digitization of a large part of the account opening process minimizes customer visits to branches and waiting times leading to banking convenience and enhanced social distancing.

Earlier this year, Meethaq also launched the first-ever Shari'a-compliant Corporate Purchase Cards in Oman for the benefit of its Corporate Clients to make all their Business to Government payments using these corporate purchase cards.

Meethaq adopts the highest standards of professionalism conforming to Shari'a principles. Every Meethaq product goes through the process of Shari'a-compliance certification by the Shari'a Supervisory Board and is created in line with the guidelines of the Central Bank of Oman. For more information about Meethaq Credit Cards, please visit https://www.meethaq.om/en/meethaq-cards/Pages/cards-new-landing-page.aspx or call 24656666.