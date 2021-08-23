Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Bank muscat SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bank muscat SAOG : Excellent response from customers for Meethaq's feature-rich credit cards

08/23/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUSCAT, 22 August 2021
In line with the bank's vision 'To serve you better, everyday', Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat invites everyone to take advantage of the numerous features and benefits of its credit cards. Meethaq is the leading Islamic financial services provider in Oman, operating based on the principles of Transparency, Trust and Partnership while ensuring the comfort of remaining true to Islamic values. Currently Meethaq offers 4 different types of Shari'a compliant credit cards to its customers which include the Hafawa Visa Signature credit card, Titanium MasterCard credit card, Meethaq-LuLu co-branded credit card and the Standard MasterCard credit card. Customers can also avail up to 5 supplementary cards for each primary card they hold enabling supplementary card holders to enjoy the benefits available to primary card holders. For a limited period, Meethaq is offering a full waiver of the annual fees on both the primary and supplementary card for the first year to promote cash free digital transactions and to encourage customers, including their family members, to experience the benefits of its credit card offering.
Meethaq credit cards are based on the Shari'a contracts of Ujrah and offers benefits which include wide acceptance across POS and ATM location across the world, contactless payments, 24/7 customer service, One Time Pin (OTP) service for secure online transactions, SMS alerts for transactions and up to 52 days of payment grace period. Meethaq credit cards are an attractive payment solution for customers who seek banking products based on Islamic principles and at the same time seek convenience and flexibility in making day-to-day transactions at shopping malls, restaurants or at international destinations. Additionally, Meethaq credit cards also offers an Easy Payment Plan (EPP) which allows Meethaq customers to purchase a wide range of goods and services and make payments for the purchases over a period of 12 months conveniently with no additional costs, in accordance with Shari'a principles.

Apart from its credit cards, Meethaq is also a pioneer in offering innovative digital banking products and services that are aligned to the best practices of Islamic banking and finance worldwide. Its robust Internet Banking and Mobile Banking platforms along with its extended reach of close to 800 Meethaq & Bank Muscat ATMs and CDMs across the Sultanate makes daily financial transactions a breeze for Meethaq customers. Notably, Meethaq has also debuted a new online account opening process for savings accounts wherein customers can submit the completed account opening form together with supporting documents by email and need to visit the selected branch only to collect their debit cards. The digitization of a large part of the account opening process minimizes customer visits to branches and waiting times leading to banking convenience and enhanced social distancing.

Earlier this year, Meethaq also launched the first-ever Shari'a-compliant Corporate Purchase Cards in Oman for the benefit of its Corporate Clients to make all their Business to Government payments using these corporate purchase cards.

Meethaq adopts the highest standards of professionalism conforming to Shari'a principles. Every Meethaq product goes through the process of Shari'a-compliance certification by the Shari'a Supervisory Board and is created in line with the guidelines of the Central Bank of Oman. For more information about Meethaq Credit Cards, please visithttps://www.meethaq.om/en/meethaq-cards/Pages/cards-new-landing-page.aspxor call 24656666.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK MUSCAT SAOG
03:54aBANK MUSCAT SAOG : Excellent response from customers for Meethaq's feature-rich ..
PU
08/19BANK MUSCAT SAOG : holds monthly Al Mazyona draws, gives away RO 600,000
PU
08/18BANK MUSCAT SAOG : launches automated WhatsApp service for Asalah Priority Banki..
PU
08/17BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Customers hail free VAT Registration and Advisory services by..
PU
08/16BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Excellent response for Bank Muscat's ‘Fuel and Win' e-p..
PU
08/16BANK MUSCAT SAOG : BankMuscat Cleared to Boost Stake in SICO BSC to Nearly 11%
MT
08/12BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Finance your dream home with Bank Muscat's special one-time o..
PU
08/11BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Green Finance offers financing for purchase and installation ..
PU
08/04BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Excellent response for Bank Muscat's digital skills training ..
PU
08/04BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Leaders of local sports teams praise the success and highligh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 487 M 1 265 M 1 265 M
Net income 2021 198 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,73x
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 1 573 M 4 085 M 4 085 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 848
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Duration : Period :
bank muscat SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,44 OMR
Average target price 0,44 OMR
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed Khamis Al-Hashar Chief Executive Officer
Thangavel Ganesh Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani Chairman
Ahmed Omar Al-Ojaily Group Deputy General Manager-Technology
Fawzi Hamad Al-Kiymi Deputy General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK MUSCAT SAOG22.84%4 085
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%462 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.19%339 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 714
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.11%200 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.12%194 726