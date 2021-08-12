bank muscat SAOG : Finance your dream home with Bank Muscat's special one-time offers

In line with the vision "To serve you better, everyday" and commitment to national development, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services institution in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced attractive home finance offers. Easy and convenient credit approval can be obtained at any of the dedicated Baituna Sales Centres at Qurm, Ma'abela, Nizwa, Salalah, Barka, Sur, Saham, Sohar, Ibri, Buraimi and Ibra or at the bank's retail banking branches across Oman. Customers will be especially pleased with the maximum tenor of 25 years for Baituna facilities as well as the most attractive interest rates in the Sultanate. Omanis and expatriate employees of government and semi-government institutions as well as Tier 1 companies will be eligible for special discounted rates on both their home finance and takeover home finance from Bank Muscat till 31st August.

Speaking about the launch of special interest rates, Abdullah Tamman Al Maashani, Deputy General Manager - Institutional Sales & Product Development, said: "We have seen that demand for Baituna Home Finance rising during this season. Hence in response to customer feedback, we are offering special discounted rates to both home finance and takeover home finance customers. We call upon our valued customers to utilise these one-time offers at the earliest to finance their dream homes."





Bank Muscat is always committed to supporting the real estate sector, which contributes substantially to the Sultanate's economic growth. Customers can use the bank's Baituna financing facilities to construct or purchase new homes as well as land for residential use. Bank Muscat customers can take advantage of the fast processing of applications across the bank's extensive network of branches and dedicated Sales Centres and the excellent insurance coverage for their financing. Flexible payment options and simple documentation makes Baituna the leading home finance facility in the Sultanate.

Baituna home finance is available for salaried government employees (Omani) with a minimum salary of RO 250 and minimum service of 3 months for up to 25 years of home financing while employees of Tier 1 private sector companies (Omani) minimum salary of RO 500 and a minimum of 6 months of service are eligible for home loans having a tenure of up to 25 years. Loans of up to RO 500,000 are available through Baituna subject to the applicant fulfilling the relevant criteria. With Oman becoming an attractive real-estate investment destination in the region, the role of home financing is only set to grow more and more important.

​Please visit https://www.bankmuscat.com/en//loans/Pages/details.aspx#baituna, call 2479 5555 or visit the nearest Bank Muscat branch to know more about Baituna.