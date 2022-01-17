Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Bank muscat SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bank muscat SAOG : Get up to 3.5% and free Life Takaful with Meethaq's Savings Account

01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​MUSCAT, 17 January 2022
Since its launch, Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat has been endeavoring to enhance the role of promoting a healthy savings habit in Oman. Meethaq continues to work to shed light on the importance and benefits of enhancing the saving culture in society for a bright and secure future. In line with its commitment to meet the customers' needs, the Meethaq Savings Account is designed with exciting benefits and it offers attractive Shari'a-compliant profit rates that are based on principles of Mudarabah.


On this occasion, Sami Arfah Bait Rashid, Assistant General Manager - Meethaq Personal Banking, said: "I would like to extend my gratitude to people in general and Meethaq's customers in particular for their trust in the innovative services and products that Meethaq Islamic Banking offers. We are working constantly towards developing our products in line with global trends and to provide added value to our customers. The Meethaq Savings Account is designed to meet customers' needs in getting financial benefits that are in line with Shari'a, and based on the Mudarabah contract."


Sami Arfah Bait Rashid stressed that Meethaq will continue working towards achieving its customer-centric strategy in developing the various products and services that meet customers' aspirations and based on global Islamic banking trends. He encouraged customers to enjoy the benefits and banking facilities offered by Meethaq starting from opening the account to enjoying Meethaq's unique customer experience.
Customers can open a Meethaq Savings Account via Meethaq's website or by visiting the branch to earn up to 3.5% p.a. and also avail free life Takaful cover upon maintaining a monthly average balance of RO 30,000. Omani customers may visit any Meethaq branch along with their ID card and a copy of any utility bill, while expatriates should provide their resident card, passport and a copy of any utility bill to open their new Meethaq Savings Account.


The Meethaq Savings Account offers profit at competitive rates, which will be credited to the customer's account on a monthly basis and there is no minimum balance requirement for profit eligibility. Profit will be credited to customer accounts based on the monthly average balance. All products of Meethaq are designed according to the guidelines set down by the Central Bank of Oman for Islamic banking and they also undergo a thorough process of Shari'a compliance certification by the bank's Shari'a Supervisory Board.


A Savings Account holder provides funds as 'Rabb-ul-maal' and Meethaq invests these funds as 'Mudarib' (the fund manager), and based on this relationship, the depositors and Meethaq become beneficiaries of the profit earned. When the joint investment pool earns profit, it is distributed in a pre-agreed ratio between the depositors and Meethaq.
In addition to the high profit rates and free life Takaful cover, Meethaq Savings Account customers can enjoy a Debit Card with daily cash withdrawal limit of RO 600, withdrawal and deposit facility through Meethaq's nationwide ATM/CDM network, 24x7 access to the account through free electronic banking services including Internet Banking, ATMs, Cash/Cheque Deposit Machines and Mobile Banking, flexibility to make purchases at millions of Visa-endorsed shopping outlets worldwide, ability to pay bills for electricity, water, telephone, Internet and school fees through e-channels, and no minimum balance charges.
Please go to our page or call 24656666 for more details.

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK MUSCAT SAOG
06:25aBANK MUSCAT SAOG : Get up to 3.5% and free Life Takaful with Meethaq's Savings Account
PU
01/13Unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2021
AQ
01/11BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Get set, get driving with Bank Muscat Sayyarati auto finance
PU
01/05BANK MUSCAT SAOG : launches 2022 edition of landmark Green Sports Programme
PU
01/03BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Baituna home finance customers' first choice for owning their dream hom..
PU
2021BANK MUSCAT SAOG : wins over 30 awards and accolades recognizing it as a world-class banki..
PU
2021BANK MUSCAT SAOG : QR Code makes accepting e-payments easy for merchant partners
PU
2021BANK MUSCAT NAJAHI : A Preferred Solution for MSMEs
PU
2021MEETHAQ : Changing the banking landscape
PU
2021BANK MUSCAT SAOG : offers special life insurance coverage from AXA Insurance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 478 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net income 2021 190 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 5,28%
Capitalization 1 866 M 4 846 M 4 848 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 862
Free-Float -
Chart BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Duration : Period :
bank muscat SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,52 OMR
Average target price 0,53 OMR
Spread / Average Target 2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed Khamis Al-Hashar Chief Executive Officer
Thangavel Ganesh Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani Chairman
Ahmed Omar Al-Ojaily Group Deputy General Manager-Technology
Fawzi Hamad Al-Kiymi Deputy General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK MUSCAT SAOG7.85%4 846
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.29%464 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.69%392 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%251 124
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.01%225 610
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.42%192 430