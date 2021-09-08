bank muscat SAOG : Meethaq launches innovative Bancatakaful policies for its customers

Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat has launched a number of innovative products and services in the past to offer financial protection for its customers and their loved ones in the case of life-changing events like death, critical illnesses and hospitalisation. Thanks to its innovative products like the Smart Critical Illness Plan and Smart Term Life Takaful, which are offered in partnership with Al Madina Takaful, Meethaq helps its valued clients protect what matters the most to them.

Meethaq customers can rest assured that these Sharia'a-compliant Bancatakaful plans will offer them a number of highly competitive benefits, which are unavailable elsewhere. For example, the unique Smart Critical Illness plan offers comprehensive worldwide coverage ranging from RO 10,000 to RO 80,000 against 10 listed critical illnesses for a period of up to 5 years. Customers will particularly benefit from the fact that no health check-up is required for taking the plan. In case an insured customer is diagnosed with any of the critical illnesses listed in the policy, the insured will be indemnified up to the coverage amount. More details about the Smart Critical Illness policy are available at https://www.meethaq.om/en/takaful/Documents/Smart_Critical_illness_TC.pdf

The Smart Term Life Takaful cover allows Meethaq customers to take care of their family's financial needs in case of any unexpected eventuality. Offering high worldwide life cover of up to RO 100,000, the Sharia'a-compliant policy offers full payment of the Sum Assured from day one in case of death due to any accident. The policy can be taken for a minimum term of 2 years to a maximum of 10 years. It is easy to enroll in and covers deaths due to accidents or sickness. More details about the policy are available at: https://www.meethaq.om/en/takaful/Documents/Smart_Term_Life_Takaful_TC.pdf. Customers may also call 24656666 for more information.

All Omani nationals and residents holding valid resident visas aged between 18 and 60 years are eligible to be covered by both the Smart Critical Illness Takaful as well as the Smart Term Life Takaful. It must be noted that the covers offered through both policies are in addition to any prior cover taken by the customer. Previously, Meethaq had launched Comprehensive Motor Takaful and Third-party Motor Takaful with a number of unmatched benefits including free UAE cover for even Third-party Motor Takaful.

Meethaq has adopted 'best practices in Islamic banking and finance' to provide a robust model that benefits its customers. Every Meethaq product goes through Shari'a compliance certification by the bank's Shari'a Supervisory Board and is created in line with the guidelines of the Central Bank of Oman. For more information about Meethaq's innovative products, please go to https://www.meethaq.om/ or call 24656666.