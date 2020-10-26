Log in
Bank muscat SAOG    BKMB

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
bank muscat SAOG : Meethaq wins 3 prestigious awards from Islamic Finance News

10/26/2020 | 05:20am EDT
Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, has won three awards from the prestigious Islamic Finance News (IFN) which include the Best Islamic Bank in Oman 2019 Award, Deal of the Year 2019 Award and Deal of the Year 2019 in Ijarah Award. The IFN Awards honour the best in the Islamic financial industry worldwide and are highly recognised by the global Islamic Banking and Finance fraternity.

As the leader in the Islamic banking industry in Oman in terms of financing receivables, branch network, products and services, IT infrastructure development and human resources since its launch in 2012, Meethaq has a strong track record of winning many prestigious local, regional and global awards for its outstanding achievements in Islamic banking, including awards from Global Finance, and Global Islamic Finance. With its innovative Shari'a based products, Meethaq extends support to all key economic sectors and is well positioned to provide sustained Islamic financial expertise promoting the good of the society as a whole. In addition to offering a full suite of Islamic banking products and services, including savings account, current account, home finance, auto finance, credit card, corporate banking solutions, mobile banking and internet banking Meethaq has heavily invested in its staff, systems and controls to ensure Meethaq's services and products are delivered in a professional, segregated and fully Shari'a compliant manner.

Meethaq continues to expand operations across the Sultanate to offer a world-class Islamic banking experience to customers in every corner of the country. It recently opened its 22nd branch in Sinaw and today has a dedicated network of 40 ATMs and CDMs as well as access to the Bank Muscat ATM-CDM network across the country. Notably, Meethaq has adopted the best practices in Islamic banking and finance worldwide to combine a robust model which protects customers and complements the Islamic banking industry. Every Meethaq product goes through the process of Shari'a compliance certification by the Shari'a Supervisory Board and is created in line with the guidelines of the Central Bank of Oman. For more details about Meethaq products and services, please visit https://www.meethaq.om or call on 24656666.

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:19:05 UTC

