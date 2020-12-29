Log in
BANK MUSCAT SAOG

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
  
bank muscat SAOG : Ministry of Social Development honors Bank Muscat for the prominent role in supporting people with disabilities

12/29/2020 | 03:25am EST
Muscat, 29 December 2020

In recognition of its prominent role in supporting persons with disabilities, the Ministry of Social Development honored Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, for its efforts in supporting the ministry's services and programmes in the field of supporting people with disability. This was part of the celebration that was recently organized by the Ministry of Social Development on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Mahad bin Saeed Baouin, Minister of Labor, and in the presence of a number of Excellencies and a number of invitees, where Said Salim Al Aufi, Group Deputy General Manager - Human Resources, Bank Muscat, received the honor from His Excellency. Bank Muscat has set up a special playground for children with special needs in line with the bank's commitment to CSR and Sustainability. The playground is being set up at the Al Aman Centre for Rehabilitation in Al Khoudh. The bank's honor comes to reaffirm the prominent and significant role that Bank Muscat plays in implementing social responsibility programs, activities and events.

On this occasion, Said Salim Al Aufi, Group Deputy General Manager - Human Resources, Bank Muscat, said that 'we are proud with this honor, which confirms the bank's leadership in implementing important and sustainable projects in the field of social responsibility'. Al Aufi pointed out that Bank Muscat cooperates greatly with the Ministry of Social Development in implementing many different programmess and initiatives. As a result, cooperation contributes to achieving successes and achievements that serve society in general and social security groups and people with special needs in particular.
The Group Deputy General Manager - Human Resources, Bank Muscat, stated that the bank pays great attention to activities, events and social responsibility programmes in general, especially those targeting special needs.
Bank Muscat, in cooperation with the Ministry of Development, has recently started working on inaugurating the new playground with special tools. Al Aufi extended his appreciation to the officials in The Ministry of Social Development for their cooperation.

As the nation's leading financial institution, Bank Muscat has been a pioneer in sustainability in the Sultanate and has worked steadfastly to the community in different initiatives. Tadhamun programme has supported a number of Omani social welfare families since its launch by providing them with basic household appliances. Green Sports initiative has further strengthened the sports infrastructure across the nation. The Little Investor financial awareness programme has benefited more than 31,000 students in the Sultanate over the past three years.
The Irshad programme, the Al Wathbah Academy, the Maliyat programme along with community driven initiatives such as the Fak Kurba initiative organised by the Omani Lawyer's Association in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development are some of the Bank's other initiatives. The Bank's sustainability programmes have been well appreciated by society and it has received a number of awards in the past.

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:24:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
