bank muscat SAOG : Successful Full Redemption of Meethaq Sukuk Series 1 amounting to OMR 44.6 million issued under Meethaq Sukuk Al Musharaka Program

Meethaq Sukuk Company SPC

Date: 14 June 2022

Subject: Successful Full Redemption of Meethaq Sukuk Series 1 amounting to OMR 44.6 million issued under Meethaq Sukuk Al Musharaka Program.

Meethaq Sukuk Company SPC (the Issuer) is pleased to inform the market that it has repaid OMR 44,608,300 in full and successfully redeemed Series 1 on its contractual maturity date of 13th June 2022. We would like to express our gratitude for Sukuk Series 1 holders and all investors for their trust in the company.

The Issuer is a Special Purpose Company that has been established by Meethaq Islamic Bank - Bank Muscat as per the Sukuk Regulation issued by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to act as a Trustee on behalf of the Sukuk holders and as an Issuer on behalf of Meethaq Islamic Banking. To date, it has issued Meethaq Sukuk Series 1 and Meethaq Sukuk Series 2 under Meethaq's Sukuk Al Musharaka Program.

FOR/ Meethaq Sukuk Company SPC