  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Bank muscat SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-06-12
0.5360 OMR   -1.83%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bank muscat SAOG : Successful Full Redemption of Meethaq Sukuk Series 1 amounting to OMR 44.6 million issued under Meethaq Sukuk Al Musharaka Program

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Meethaq Sukuk Company SPC

Date: 14 June 2022

Subject: Successful Full Redemption of Meethaq Sukuk Series 1 amounting to OMR 44.6 million issued under Meethaq Sukuk Al Musharaka Program.

Meethaq Sukuk Company SPC (the Issuer) is pleased to inform the market that it has repaid OMR 44,608,300 in full and successfully redeemed Series 1 on its contractual maturity date of 13th June 2022. We would like to express our gratitude for Sukuk Series 1 holders and all investors for their trust in the company.

The Issuer is a Special Purpose Company that has been established by Meethaq Islamic Bank - Bank Muscat as per the Sukuk Regulation issued by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to act as a Trustee on behalf of the Sukuk holders and as an Issuer on behalf of Meethaq Islamic Banking. To date, it has issued Meethaq Sukuk Series 1 and Meethaq Sukuk Series 2 under Meethaq's Sukuk Al Musharaka Program.

FOR/ Meethaq Sukuk Company SPC

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 507 M 1 315 M 1 315 M
Net income 2022 227 M 589 M 589 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 5,24%
Capitalization 2 012 M 5 224 M 5 224 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 893
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart BANK MUSCAT SAOG
bank muscat SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,54 OMR
Average target price 0,54 OMR
Spread / Average Target 1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed Khamis Al-Hashar Chief Executive Officer
Thangavel Ganesh Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani Chairman
Ahmed Omar Al-Ojaily General Manager-Technology
Manas Ranjan Das General Manager-Products & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK MUSCAT SAOG16.28%5 224
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.50%351 124
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.44%267 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%238 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 793
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-20.82%151 965