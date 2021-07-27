Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Bank muscat SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bank muscat SAOG : Two Bank Muscat customers from Al Mudhaibi and Madinat A'Sultan Qaboos branches win RO 500,000

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
​MUSCAT, 27 July 2021
Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, conducted a special Al Mazyona Mid-year draw and gave away over RO 1.5 million in high value prizes to be given away to 92 lucky winners. The lucky winners included two customers from the Al Mudhaibi and Madinat A'Sultan Qaboos branches who won a total of RO 500,000 in the 2 top prizes. The draws under the Al Mazyona scheme, which is Oman's biggest prize draw scheme, was livestreamed across the bank's social media channels on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube keeping in mind the keen interest of the bank's customers and the general public. The Mid-year draw rewarded Asalah and Al Jawhar customers as well as those from all the governorates of the Sultanate and was held in the presence of Abdulnasir Al Raisi, Deputy General Manager - Premier Banking, Bank Muscat and Dr Fatma Al Hajri, Behavioral Economics Expert.

Two lucky winners won RO 250,000 each in the special mega prizes, which were given away during the prize draw. All customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 30,000 in their Al Mazyona accounts were automatically entered into the draws to select the two top winners in the Mid-year draws. Similarly, high savings Asalah Priority Banking customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 30,000 were entered into the draws for 10 Mid-year prizes of RO 50,000 each for a total of RO 500,000 in prizes for Asalah customers. In the Al Jawhar Privilege Banking segment, 10 lucky customers won prizes of RO 20,000 each adding to a total of RO 200,000. All Al Jawhar customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 10,000 were automatically entered into the draws for these high value prizes. Also, 70 winners were chosen from amongst customers across all governorates in the Sultanate having a minimum balance of RO 1,000, with each winner getting RO 5,000 in the prize draw for a total of RO 350,000 in prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Tamman Al Mashani, Deputy General Manager - Institutional Sales and Product Development, Bank Muscat said: "We are delighted with the excellent response and feedback from our customers and congratulate all the winners for their wonderful savings habit. Since its launch, the Al Mazyona prize draw scheme has been going from strength to strength and the bank will continue to develop this scheme to further promote the concept of savings in the Sultanate."

On his part, Abdulnasir Al Raisi, Deputy General Manager - Premier Banking, Bank Muscat, spoke about the high value prizes are an extra incentive for Premier Banking customers in successful financial planning and achieving their dreams. He said: "Through continuous innovation and response to customer feedback, the 2021 scheme has further increased the number of prizes available. The bank will continue to meet the aspirations of our customers while also promoting a good savings habit in the country with these special prizes."

During the event Dr. Fatma Al Hajri, Behavioral Economics Expert, explained the importance of savings and financial planning from the perspective of behavioral economics. She said that even if individuals have sufficient information and know the best options for themselves, there can still be many reasons why they are not able to take a decision or stick to their savings plan. It is here that behavioral economics can help people commit to their savings plan and provide clarity on their future. Behavioral economic models can help answer important questions like: "How will my life be like in the future? Can I achieve financial stability and comfort? Will my financial plan help me achieve my desired lifestyle?"

Through optimal financial planning, individuals can better their future prospects. Bank Muscat's Al Mazyona savings programme is an important tool in one's personal finance management. This year, Al Mazyona is giving away a record 7,470 prizes compared to 6,677 in 2020, a 12 percent increase in the number of winners, with special prizes reserved for high-saving Asalah and Al Jawhar customers as well as in the regional, women, youth, children and salary-transfer categories. The 2021 scheme features several special draws including the Eid Al Fitr draw, a National Day draw, the Mid-year draw and an End of Year draw apart from the regular monthly draws for different customer segments.

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK MUSCAT SAOG
07:10aBANK MUSCAT SAOG : Two Bank Muscat customers from Al Mudhaibi and Madinat A'Sult..
PU
07/15BANK MUSCAT SAOG : posts net profit of RO 94.65 million for the first half of 20..
PU
07/14BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Meethaq's Hibati Savings Account customers win RO 300,000 in ..
PU
07/08BANK MUSCAT SAOG : With 3,584 Omani employees, Bank Muscat has an excellent Oman..
PU
07/08BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Fuel and Win at Shell Service Stations with Bank Muscat Premi..
PU
07/08POLSKI BANK KOMÓREK MACIERZYSTYCH S : Ominvest Receives Watchdog Approval To In..
MT
06/29BANK MUSCAT SAOG : recognised by Forbes Middle East as one of the Top 50 banks i..
PU
06/24BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Meethaq's digital account opening brings convenience to custo..
PU
06/22MEETHAQ AUTO FINANCE : Special Ramadhan offer starting from Profit Rate of 3.99%..
PU
06/21BANK MUSCAT SAOG : Al Mazyona conducts monthly draws focusing on governorates
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 173 M 449 M 449 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 616 M 4 196 M 4 197 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3 273 886x
Nbr of Employees 3 841
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Duration : Period :
bank muscat SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,45 OMR
Average target price 0,45 OMR
Spread / Average Target -0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed Khamis Al-Hashar Chief Executive Officer
Thangavel Ganesh Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani Chairman
Ahmed Omar Al-Ojaily Group Deputy General Manager-Technology
Fawzi Hamad Al-Kiymi Deputy General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK MUSCAT SAOG26.19%4 196
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.53%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.14%184 901