bank muscat SAOG : announces highly competitive Sayyarati Auto Finance offer for Ramadhan

​MUSCAT, 28 March 2022

On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadhan, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, is excited to announce the attractive Sayyarati vehicle finance offer with some of the best rates available in Oman. The exclusive offers on Sayyarati include a special discounted rate that starts at just 3.5 percent for both new and used cars. The offer will be available from the beginning of Ramadhan till 31st of May in line with the bank's customer-centric vision 'To serve you better, everyday'.

Bank Muscat's Ramadhan Sayyarati offer, the easiest path to finance your dream car, features some of the lowest rates for auto finance and will prove to be of great advantage to customers looking forward to buying a new or pre-owned vehicle during the Holy Month. The highly competitive rates are available for a period up to 10 years along with free third-party insurance for used car financing. The new Sayyarati offer will be available for Omani nationals working in government and semi-government institutions as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies. Expatriate residents working in government and semi-government organizations as well as Tier 1 companies can also make use of the offer to purchase a car of their choice.

With a fast turnaround time, absolutely no need for post-dated cheques and competitive interest rates on reducing balance, the feature-rich auto finance can be obtained within the shortest possible time from Sayyarati Centres and Bank Muscat branches located across Oman. Loans up to RO 60,000 for Omanis will be offered for both new vehicles and used vehicles. The documents needed to process the loan facility are minimal and include the buyer's ID card, salary assignment letter, quotation / car valuation from the approved valuator, driving license, Mulkiya (for pre-owned cars only) and seller's ID card (for pre-owned cars only). The monthly loan installments for Sayyarati finance are automatically deducted from the customer's account once the mandate to do so is provided to the bank by the customer. For the added convenience of customers during the Holy Month of Ramadhan, the bank's Sayyarati centres at Wattayah and Salalah will be open in the evenings too from 8 pm - 11 pm on all weekdays (and 8 pm - 11 pm only on Saturday).

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Tamman Al Mashaani, General Manager - Products, Bank Muscat, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and wish our very best to all our valued customers during the Holy Month of Ramadhan. The bank has been greatly encouraged in the past by the positive customer feedback on its various services and facilities, and continues to keep working to offer the best possible options for its customers. We hope that by offering these very attractive auto finance options, customers will be able to realize their dreams of owning a car according to their individual needs and circumstances. The Holy Month witnesses a lot of interest from customers to buy cars and benefit from the different offers available. Bank Muscat is also very keen to enhance cooperation and partnership with different car agencies to offer the best services possible. We encourage all our customers to enjoy the excellent benefits by availing this offer at any Bank Muscat branch or Sayyarati Centres at Wattayah and Salalah."

With some of the world's best and safest vehicles available for purchase in the Sultanate, the bank continues to do its part in making attractive auto finance easily available for people in Oman. Customers can also easily check their eligibility and applicable interest rates by going to loan calculator.

Please go to our page for more details about the bank's Sayyarati Auto Finance.