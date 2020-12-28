bank muscat SAOG : continues to implement Al Mazyona special End-of-Year campaign

Muscat, 27 December 2020

In line with its commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, has called upon all its customers to increase the savings in their Al Mazyona accounts to be able to win high value prizes at the special End-of-Year Al Mazyona savings prize draw. Over RO 1 million in prizes will be given away to lucky winners during the special draw for the 2020 scheme. The bank has been popularising the draw amongst the public through a special campaign through different media including newspapers, radio, and online media, social media and text messages.

Two lucky Al Mazyona customers will special prizes of RO 250,000 each or a total of half a million Rials for the top two prizes in the draw. Asalah Priority Banking customers are eligible to be entered into the draw to win 3 special prizes of RO 50,000 each and 5 special prizes of RO 25,000 each to win a total of RO 275,000. Customers who maintain a minimum balance of RO 30,000 in their Al Mazyona accounts will be automatically entered into the draw for these mega prizes.

Al Jawhar Privilege Banking customers who maintain a minimum balance of RO 10,000 in their accounts will be eligible to participate in the draws for 3 special prizes of RO 25,000 each and 5 special prizes of RO 15,000 each. Al Jawhar customers can thus win a total of RO 150,000. 28 regional winners will also be chosen to win special End-of-Year prizes of RO 5,000 each, with a total of RO 140,000 to be given away in the regional category. All Al Mazyona customers maintaining a minimum of RO 1,000 in their account are eligible to participate in the regional draw.

Al Mazyona has contributed a lot over the past two decades in raising awareness of the importance of savings. The programme was the first of its kind in the Sultanate and the region in terms of providing cash prizes worth millions of Rials which are distributed through regular draws which are held monthly and quarterly as well as on special occasions. Moreover Al Mazyona reflects innovative customer segmentation based on geographic, lifestyle and demographic segmentation, ensuring more chances of winning for all its customers across the Sultanate.

In 2020, Al Mazyona is giving away a total of over RO 11 million in prizes to 6,677 winners and is the largest prize draw scheme in the Sultanate. Oman's flagship savings programme features a larger number of exciting prizes for all customer segments this year and is always responsive to the needs and aspirations of its customers.