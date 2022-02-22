Log in
    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
bank muscat SAOG : extends strong support to 26th Muscat International Book Fair

02/22/2022 | 11:12am EST
In line with its commitment to provide strong support for local events and activities in Oman and contributing to national developmental goals, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, has announced its strong support for the 26th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair. The book fair will commence on Thursday, 24 February 2022 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin Bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth. The bank's support for the event, which will continue till 5 March 2022, is part of its strategy of supporting activities that help in the further development of the country. The bank aims to promote Oman's potential in a manner that complements and supports the government's efforts to create new economic, commercial and social opportunities that strengthens Oman's economy and its society.

The Muscat International Book Fair aims to contribute to enriching the Omani, Arab and international culture by organising a number of events, lectures, literary and poetry evenings. It will host an elite selection of literati, publishers, exhibitors and media personnel through as many as 114 events as per the information from the organisers. As many as 23 new publishing houses are participating in the event in 2022, which will see a total of 715 participants from the Arab region and elsewhere. The highest participation is from Egypt, which has as many as 33 publishing houses taking part at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Talib Saif Al Makhmari, Manager, Community & Media Relations, said: "Bank Muscat is delighted to partner with Muscat International Book Fair and contribute to its great success, thereby highlighting the Sultanate's cultural achievements and role. The book fair plays an important role in introducing some of the most important Omani and Arab works and publications across various fields to a much wider audience. I would like to wish the book fair and all the planned events and activities within it all success." He added that Bank Muscat would always be happy to cooperate and partner with the organisers in order to maximize the achievements of the exhibition, and showcase the noble achievements of Oman's cultural heritage to an ever-growing and diverse audience.

​Bank Muscat is always keen to strengthen cooperation and partnership with various governmental, private and non-governmental organisations to successfully organise and conduct various events and initiatives that contribute to sustainable development across different sectors in the Sultanate. The bank's participation in social and cultural activities and events such as the Muscat International Book Fair provide it with multiple opportunities to deepen its commitment and partnership for sustainable development. Hence, the bank always aims to provide strong support to worthy causes and contribute to their success in the overall strengthening of the Omani society and nation.

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 16:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
