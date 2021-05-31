bank muscat SAOG : customers celebrate Al Mazyona Salary Transfer draws for April

Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision 'To serve you better, everyday' and commitment to partnership in encouraging a savings culture in Oman, recently held its Al Mazyona salary transfer draws for the month of April. The 20 lucky winners will receive RO 500 per month for a whole year. As the largest financial institution in the country, the bank plays an important role in promoting the concept of savings amongst the bank's customers and the general public, in line with the national goals of promoting financial sustainability, financial awareness and sound personal finance management. It is this pioneering role that has led to Bank Muscat debuting new categories and features in its long running Al Mazyona savings scheme on a continuous basis.

Salary transfer draws are an important category within the Al Mazyona scheme. All customers who transfer their salaries to Al Mazyona accounts are automatically entered into the salary transfer draws. Al Mazyona rewards 10 winners every month from among customers having salaries ranging between RO 500 and RO 999. These winners are paid a monthly salary prize of RO 500 each for a whole year as a reward for choosing Al Mazyona salary accounts. Similarly, 10 winners with salaries of RO 1,000 or more are chosen from amongst the bank's Al Jawhar Privilege banking customers. These winners will also receive RO 500 every month for a whole year. It must be noted that in 2021, as many as 240 winners will receive a total of over RO 1.4 million through Al Mazyona's monthly salary transfer draws over the course of the year.

Al Mazyona is the longest-running savings scheme and offers the biggest prizes in the country. In 2021, the scheme will give away over RO 11 million to 7,470 winners compared to 6,677 winners in the previous year, with the number of winners going up by 12 percent. The 2021 scheme features several special draws including the recently-held Eid Al Fitr draw, a National Day draw, a Mid-year draw and an End of Year draw apart from the regular monthly draws for different customer segments. To further promote a good savings habit, special prizes have been reserved for high-saving Asalah and Al Jawhar customers as well as in the regional, women, youth, children and salary-transfer categories. Bank Muscat has called on its customers to increase their savings to get more chances to win exciting prizes through the Al Mazyona savings scheme.