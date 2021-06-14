bank muscat SAOG : inaugurates 3 new Green Sports fields in North and South A'Sharqiyah

In line with the bank's commitment to community development and promoting Oman as a sporting nation, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, continues to complete new Green Sports Fields across the Sultanate. Salim Al Shidi, Regional Manager - South Al Sharqiyah, Bank Muscat, handed over project completion certificates to 3 teams in North and South A'Sharqiyah. The opening of the Saih Al Snadah team in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali of South A'Sharqiyah was attended by Yahya Saeed Al Sunaidi, the team manager. The bank also inaugurated the Al Waha Team's sports field in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid in North A'Sharqiyah, which was attended by Yousuf Salim Al Saadi the team manager. The third team to get a new Green Sports Field was Al Qadisiya (Samad Al Shan) Team, who was represented by the Team Manager Mahmood Salim Al Haimli. The handover events were done after taking all precautions and in full compliance with COVID-19 social distancing norms.

On this occasion, Salim Al Shidi, Regional Manager - South Al Sharqiyah, congratulated all the teams and their members for this achievement. He added that new sports fields add to the green spaces across the country and are also used by local communities for a number of activities apart from sports. He pointed out how these new facilities is greatly helping improve community bonding and the harnessing of the talents of Omani youth across the country.

The scope of support under the Green Sports programme include installation of artificial turf or natural grass on sports fields, floodlighting and water-desalination systems. There is no doubt that it has been greatly contributing to further build Omani sporting talent by creating a pipeline of talented players who can represent the country at all levels in the future. Bank Muscat's longest running CSR programme will continue to support and serve the community as it implements the bank's vision of "serving you better, every day".

In order to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its launch and to strengthen its commitment to Omani youth, Bank Muscat increased the number of annual beneficiaries to 20 teams from this year onwards, up from 15 per year.

The programme has benefitted 143 teams and over 36,900 sportspersons across the country so far. Currently, 95 teams have received support for installation of artificial turf or natural grass on their fields, while 40 teams have received support for floodlighting and 8 teams for water desalination plants. The bank has already handed over 111 Green Sports fields to their respective teams till date and more Green Sports fields are at present nearing completion.