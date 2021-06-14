Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Bank muscat SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bank muscat SAOG : inaugurates 3 new Green Sports fields in North and South A'Sharqiyah

06/14/2021 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In line with the bank's commitment to community development and promoting Oman as a sporting nation, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, continues to complete new Green Sports Fields across the Sultanate. Salim Al Shidi, Regional Manager - South Al Sharqiyah, Bank Muscat, handed over project completion certificates to 3 teams in North and South A'Sharqiyah. The opening of the Saih Al Snadah team in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali of South A'Sharqiyah was attended by Yahya Saeed Al Sunaidi, the team manager. The bank also inaugurated the Al Waha Team's sports field in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid in North A'Sharqiyah, which was attended by Yousuf Salim Al Saadi the team manager. The third team to get a new Green Sports Field was Al Qadisiya (Samad Al Shan) Team, who was represented by the Team Manager Mahmood Salim Al Haimli. The handover events were done after taking all precautions and in full compliance with COVID-19 social distancing norms.

On this occasion, Salim Al Shidi, Regional Manager - South Al Sharqiyah, congratulated all the teams and their members for this achievement. He added that new sports fields add to the green spaces across the country and are also used by local communities for a number of activities apart from sports. He pointed out how these new facilities is greatly helping improve community bonding and the harnessing of the talents of Omani youth across the country.

The scope of support under the Green Sports programme include installation of artificial turf or natural grass on sports fields, floodlighting and water-desalination systems. There is no doubt that it has been greatly contributing to further build Omani sporting talent by creating a pipeline of talented players who can represent the country at all levels in the future. Bank Muscat's longest running CSR programme will continue to support and serve the community as it implements the bank's vision of "serving you better, every day".

In order to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its launch and to strengthen its commitment to Omani youth, Bank Muscat increased the number of annual beneficiaries to 20 teams from this year onwards, up from 15 per year.

The programme has benefitted 143 teams and over 36,900 sportspersons across the country so far. Currently, 95 teams have received support for installation of artificial turf or natural grass on their fields, while 40 teams have received support for floodlighting and 8 teams for water desalination plants. The bank has already handed over 111 Green Sports fields to their respective teams till date and more Green Sports fields are at present nearing completion.

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK MUSCAT SAOG
04:43aBANK MUSCAT SAOG  : inaugurates 3 new Green Sports fields in North and South A'S..
PU
06/10BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : ranked amongst the Top 100 Listed Companies in the region by..
PU
06/07BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : Increase your savings to win big in the RO 300,000 Meethaq H..
PU
06/07BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : Excellent response for Bank Muscat's Asalah and Al Jawhar re..
PU
06/03BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : holds monthly Al Mazyona draws for customers of Zeinah, Shab..
PU
06/02IT : Powering Bank Muscat's Banking Services and Products
PU
06/01BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : extends strong support to COMEX 2021 Expo
PU
05/31BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : customers celebrate Al Mazyona Salary Transfer draws for Apr..
PU
05/26BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : Al Mazyona monthly draw for April showcases banking services..
PU
05/25BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : announces completion of more Green Sports fields in North an..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 469 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
Net income 2021 162 M 421 M 421 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,98x
Yield 2021 6,81%
Capitalization 1 480 M 3 844 M 3 845 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 841
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Duration : Period :
bank muscat SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,39 OMR
Last Close Price 0,41 OMR
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Waleed Khamis Al-Hashar Chief Executive Officer
Thangavel Ganesh Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani Chairman
Ahmed Omar Al-Ojaily Group Deputy General Manager-Technology
Fawzi Hamad Al-Kiymi Deputy General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK MUSCAT SAOG15.58%3 844
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.14%485 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.11%358 712
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%275 055
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.17%222 070
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%204 069