bank muscat SAOG : wins Best Private Bank Award from Global Finance

Muscat, 28 April 2021

In recognition of its exceptional breadth of wealth management solutions and customer-centric vision, Bank Muscat Private, the Sultanate's premier banking service targeted at exclusive high net-worth individual customers, has once again won the prestigious "Best Private Bank in Oman" award from Global Finance for 2021. The prestigious award adds to a number of other international awards received in the recent past from Professional Wealth Management and EMEA Finance.

Speaking about the latest accolade to be received by the bank, Abdulnasir Al Raisi, DGM - Premier Banking, Bank Muscat, said: "Bank Muscat Private banking has been repeatedly commended by the global banking community and we are delighted to receive this endorsement from Global Finance once again. There is no doubt that repeatedly winning accolades on the global stage reflects the consistency of performance and the innovative strategies pursued by the Bank to stretch its operational excellence. It highlights the standards of professionalism achieved by the Bank conforming to international norms, standards and practices."

The bank's offerings are powered by its knowledgeable and well trained base of Relationship Managers (RMs), who can take care of the financial and wealth management needs of its exclusive clientele. Bank Muscat Private Banking services include conventional accounts, term deposits, currency exchange, domestic and international transfers, online banking and regular asset monitoring. An exclusive VISA Platinum debit card, discretionary loans, luxury car finance, and competitive rates for deposits, loans and foreign exchange. The exclusive Private Banking Visa Infinite Credit Card facilitates unlimited access to 1,000+ airport lounges globally and a 1% cashback on all purchases made through the card.

Access to a collection of 900 luxury hotels worldwide, airport dining offers at more than 200 restaurants globally using the complimentary Dragon Pass and Meet and Greet service with 30% discount at over 450 destinations, a global concierge service and multi-trip travel insurance for the cardholder and direct family members are some of the other benefits available. Private Banking customers are automatically entered in all the prize draws of Al Mazyona, which has a total prize money of RO 11 million.

Bank Muscat offers Private banking clients a complete suite of investment options in global asset classes through its wealth management platform and tie up with international counter parties. The range of solutions offered to clients includes stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds; across global markets. Bank Muscat Private Banking also offer selective exposure to private equity funds, real estate funds and commodity ETFs; offshore banking and portfolio management through reputed global counterparties. Private Banking clients also receive regular research reports and briefings covering investment ideas, global macroeconomic outlook and updates on key economic and geographic events impacting performance of various asset classes. They also have access to exclusive monthly webinars featuring some of the best known investment experts in the world.

With global financial expertise and experience, the Bank's team of wealth experts serve as trusted advisors to provide investment solutions tailored to meet the present and future needs of clients. The strategy reflects the Bank's commitment to expand innovative services to the Bank's clients and provide an exclusive banking experience.

Bank Muscat - Press release