Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Bank muscat SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKMB   OM0000002796

BANK MUSCAT SAOG

(BKMB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bank muscat SAOG : wins Best Private Bank Award from Global Finance

04/28/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Muscat, 28 April 2021
In recognition of its exceptional breadth of wealth management solutions and customer-centric vision, Bank Muscat Private, the Sultanate's premier banking service targeted at exclusive high net-worth individual customers, has once again won the prestigious "Best Private Bank in Oman" award from Global Finance for 2021. The prestigious award adds to a number of other international awards received in the recent past from Professional Wealth Management and EMEA Finance.

Speaking about the latest accolade to be received by the bank, Abdulnasir Al Raisi, DGM - Premier Banking, Bank Muscat, said: "Bank Muscat Private banking has been repeatedly commended by the global banking community and we are delighted to receive this endorsement from Global Finance once again. There is no doubt that repeatedly winning accolades on the global stage reflects the consistency of performance and the innovative strategies pursued by the Bank to stretch its operational excellence. It highlights the standards of professionalism achieved by the Bank conforming to international norms, standards and practices."

The bank's offerings are powered by its knowledgeable and well trained base of Relationship Managers (RMs), who can take care of the financial and wealth management needs of its exclusive clientele. Bank Muscat Private Banking services include conventional accounts, term deposits, currency exchange, domestic and international transfers, online banking and regular asset monitoring. An exclusive VISA Platinum debit card, discretionary loans, luxury car finance, and competitive rates for deposits, loans and foreign exchange. The exclusive Private Banking Visa Infinite Credit Card facilitates unlimited access to 1,000+ airport lounges globally and a 1% cashback on all purchases made through the card.

Access to a collection of 900 luxury hotels worldwide, airport dining offers at more than 200 restaurants globally using the complimentary Dragon Pass and Meet and Greet service with 30% discount at over 450 destinations, a global concierge service and multi-trip travel insurance for the cardholder and direct family members are some of the other benefits available. Private Banking customers are automatically entered in all the prize draws of Al Mazyona, which has a total prize money of RO 11 million.

Bank Muscat offers Private banking clients a complete suite of investment options in global asset classes through its wealth management platform and tie up with international counter parties. The range of solutions offered to clients includes stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds; across global markets. Bank Muscat Private Banking also offer selective exposure to private equity funds, real estate funds and commodity ETFs; offshore banking and portfolio management through reputed global counterparties. Private Banking clients also receive regular research reports and briefings covering investment ideas, global macroeconomic outlook and updates on key economic and geographic events impacting performance of various asset classes. They also have access to exclusive monthly webinars featuring some of the best known investment experts in the world.

With global financial expertise and experience, the Bank's team of wealth experts serve as trusted advisors to provide investment solutions tailored to meet the present and future needs of clients. The strategy reflects the Bank's commitment to expand innovative services to the Bank's clients and provide an exclusive banking experience.

Bank Muscat - Press release

Disclaimer

Bank Muscat SAOG published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK MUSCAT SAOG
05:25aBANK MUSCAT SAOG  : wins Best Private Bank Award from Global Finance
PU
04/27BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : Meethaq celebrates first quarterly Hibati draw, gives away p..
PU
04/27BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : celebrates Al Mazyona monthly draw, gives away RO 400,000 in..
PU
04/27BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : ​Meethaq opens new branch in Suwaiq in North Al Batina..
PU
04/20BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : Good customer demand for Escrow Accounts to benefit real-est..
PU
04/19BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : extends support to Fak Kurba to secure the release of 250 de..
PU
04/12BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : Meethaq Mobile Banking app facilitates Gift Card purchases
PU
04/12BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : invites customers to use innovative Mobile Banking features ..
PU
04/08BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : ​ Meethaq offers waiver of first year annual fees on a..
PU
04/08BANK MUSCAT SAOG  : offers a range of financing options
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 469 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
Net income 2021 168 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
Yield 2021 7,21%
Capitalization 1 380 M 3 584 M 3 585 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 843
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Duration : Period :
bank muscat SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MUSCAT SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,38 OMR
Last Close Price 0,39 OMR
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Waleed Khamis Al-Hashar Chief Executive Officer
Thangavel Ganesh Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani Chairman
Ahmed Omar Al-Ojaily Group Deputy General Manager-Technology
Fawzi Hamad Al-Kiymi Deputy General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK MUSCAT SAOG8.33%3 584
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.03%458 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%342 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%276 842
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.81%207 027
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%202 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ