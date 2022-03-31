bank muscat SAOG : organises seminar on marketing for Najahi customers

MUSCAT, 31 March 2022

The Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) sector has been playing an important role in the creation of jobs and driving global economic growth and development. Hence, the sector has received keen support from Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision 'To serve you better, everyday'. The bank has supported thousands of enterprises with banking facilities over the years, and its Retail Enterprises (Najahi) unit in particular, offers both financial and non-financial support to entrepreneurs as part of the bank's drive to promote sustainability. Recently, Najahi organised a seminar on successful marketing by Ahmed Al-Mutawa, CEO of Mubader Company and a business consultant to the MSME sector where he talked about starting and marketing successful businesses, the latest marketing tools and the best businesses you can market. It was attended by Ahmed Faqir Al Bulushi, Chief Banking Officer, Bank Muscat and other senior officials at the bank.

Addressing the seminar and thanking the entrepreneurs for their enthusiastic participation, Amjad Iqbal Al Lawati, Deputy General Manager - Customer Segments, said: "The Government of Oman provides a lot of encouragement and opportunities to the MSME sector. As the leading financial services provider in Oman, Bank Muscat, which is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its launch in 2022, has also been keenly supporting the sector with a number of initiatives. The non-financial support offered by Bank Muscat's Najahi include training sessions and mentoring programmes, which help young Omani entrepreneurs to guide their business through some of the most critical phases of growth and development. The bank has always been an enabler of opportunities for budding entrepreneurs so as to bring about sustainable development and financial inclusion in our society. I would also like to thank our MSME customers for their confidence in Bank Muscat and for working hard to ensure the development and progress of Oman."

Bank Muscat set up the Najahi (Retail Enterprises) unit in 2014 as part of a major initiative to support the MSME sector. Over the years, Najahi has been growing from strength to strength in expanding the various products and services to MSMEs. Today, the beneficiaries of Najahi's products include businesses operating in retail, trading, services, manufacturing and processing, construction, hospitality, travel and tourism, mining and agricultural sectors.

The Najahi products suite includes the value-added Najahi Current Account, POS Terminal, Credit & Debit Card, Internet Banking and Collateral-free Financing. Najahi has received much praise from its customers for the various services and facilities provided since its inception as it has enabled customers to develop and expand their projects, in line with the development goals of economic diversification, job creation and increasing GDP.