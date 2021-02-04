bank muscat SAOG : to give away special prizes to Zeinah customers in Al Mazyona 2021 savings scheme

In line with its vision 'To serve you better, everyday' and commitment to partnership in encouraging a savings culture in Oman, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, has announced special prizes for Zeinah customers in the 2021 edition of its Al Mazyona savings scheme. This is expected to encourage women customers of the bank to save more and help them realise their aspirations and dreams. With a record 7,470 prizes totaling over RO 11 million to be given away during the year, the country's biggest savings scheme was launched at a special event held at the bank's Head Office at Airport Heights recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Tamman Al Mashaani, Deputy General Manager - Institutional Sales and Product Development, said: "The bank would like to encourage women customers to benefit more and celebrate the important role that Omani women are playing in the renewed Renaissance of Oman. Saving is very important as it helps us to be prepared for changed circumstances in our lives. The Al Mazyona scheme encourages our customers to make savings a regular habit and rewards them for the same through attractive prizes."

The Zeinah draw will reward 10 women customers with RO 1,000 each every month while 25 customers will win RO 1,000 each in October on the occasion of the Omani Women's Day. Customers who maintain a minimum balance of RO 100 will be automatically entered into the monthly Zeinah draw while those maintaining a minimum balance of RO 1,000 will be entered into the Omani Women's Day special draw. Customers can win more by saving more with Bank Muscat since their chances of winning goes up proportionally with higher deposit balances and the longer they save with the bank.

The Zeinah suite of products and services is based on the premise that women prefer to use special banking services that enhance their privacy. Catering to the unique needs, Zeinah ensures privacy and a relaxed atmosphere for women customers at Bank Muscat branches. The unique products available for women include Zeinah Debit card, tailored merchant discounts and a health and beauty finance scheme.

With innovative customer segmentation based on geographic, lifestyle and demographic segmentation ensuring more chances of winning for all customers across the Sultanate, Al Mazyona is the longest-running savings scheme, offering the largest total prize money in the country. In 2021, the total number of prizes offered will be over RO 11 million while the total number of prizes has increased by 12 per cent to 7,470, up from 6,677 in the previous year. This flexible scheme makes regular saving an easy habit to practice and is available for all customers of Bank Muscat, which has the largest network of branches in Oman.