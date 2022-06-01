Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. Bank Norwegian Asa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    83L   NO0011002511

BANK NORWEGIAN ASA

(83L)
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  - 
0.000000 EUR    0.00%
05:10aBANKN13 PRO and BANKN14 PRO – Key information relating to full redemption of bond loans
AQ
02:56aExercise of call BANKN14 PRO (NO0010797988)
GL
02:55aExercise of call BANKN14 PRO (NO0010797988)
AQ
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BANKN13 PRO and BANKN14 PRO – Key information relating to full redemption of bond loans

06/01/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Reference is made to notices on 30 May 2022 and 1 June 2022 regarding exercise of right to call BANKN13 PRO and BANKN14 PRO. Please find key information regarding the redemptions of the loans below.


Issuer: Bank Norwegian ASA

ISIN for bond loan: NO0010797319

Original maturity date: 15 June 2099

New maturity date: 14 June 2022

Redemption price: 100

Other information: n/a

 

Issuer: Bank Norwegian ASA

ISIN for bond loan: NO0010797988

Original maturity date: 16 June 2027

New maturity date: 16 June 2022

Redemption price: 100

Other information: n/a

 

Contact person:

CFO, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

Attachments


Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 19 550 M 2 243 M 2 084 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 72,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Klara-Lise Aasen President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Hans Torsten Georg Larsson Chairman
Karstein Holen Chief Information Officer
Tore Andresen Chief Operating Officer
Frode Bergland Bjørnstad Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK NORWEGIAN ASA53.73%2 250
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%156 700
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.58%71 826
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.16%65 653
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.20%61 186
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.74%54 675