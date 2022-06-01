BANKN13 PRO and BANKN14 PRO – Key information relating to full redemption of bond loans

Reference is made to notices on 30 May 2022 and 1 June 2022 regarding exercise of right to call BANKN13 PRO and BANKN14 PRO. Please find key information regarding the redemptions of the loans below.
Issuer: Bank Norwegian ASA
ISIN for bond loan: NO0010797319
Original maturity date: 15 June 2099
New maturity date: 14 June 2022
Redemption price: 100
Other information: n/a
Issuer: Bank Norwegian ASA
ISIN for bond loan: NO0010797988
Original maturity date: 16 June 2027
New maturity date: 16 June 2022
Redemption price: 100
Other information: n/a
Contact person:
CFO, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.